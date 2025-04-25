"Too scared to play", "Embarrassing club" - Fans react as Real Madrid consider boycotting Barcelona Copa del Rey clash amid referee issue

Fans have reacted to reports of Real Madrid considering boycotting the Copa del Rey clash with Barcelona on Saturday (April 26) amid a referee controversy. The incident pertains to comments made by Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, the referee assigned for the big game.

Following a RMTV video detailing the mistakes made by Bengoetxea during his career, the referee said (as per the Guardian):

"When a child arrives at school and his mates tell him that his father is a thief, it makes you sick. What I do is try to educate my son to tell him that his father is an honest man, that he makes mistakes like any other sportsman.

"It’s very hard, I don’t recommend it to anyone … It is not right what we are going through for many colleagues, not only in professional football, but also in grassroots football. Let everyone reflect on where we want to go, on what we want from sport and from football.”

Madrid Xtra has reported that Los Blancos are preparing a statement about the ref's comments and are even contemplating going home without playing the Copa del Rey final.

Fans, though, didn't take kindly to the development, with one tweeting:

"Too scared to play, huh?"

Another chimed in:

"Embarassing club"

There were similar comments from other fans, with one tweeting:

"Why are Madrid this embarrassing? This is the biggest club in the world apparently."

Another wrote:

"Yeah, play the victim after spreading propaganda, classic Madrid"

One fan saracastically remarked:

"Never fails to amaze me"

Both teams are coming off 1-0 La Liga wins, with Madrid winning at Getafe and Barcelona seeing off Mallorca at home.

What happened the last time Real Madrid played Barcelona in a Copa del Rey final?

Real Mdarid boss Carlo Ancelotti

The upcoming meeting between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be the 260th edition of the famed El Clasico rivalry and the eighth time the two sides will clash in a Copa del Rey final.

The last time it happened was over a decade ago - in 2014 - when Los Blancos won 2-1, thanks to Gareth Bale's spectacular 85th-minute winner following a blistering run.

Earlier in the game, Angel Di Maria had opened the scoring in the 11th minute, which was cancelled out by Marc Batra midway through the second half. The win was Real Madrid's 19th in the Copa del Rey.

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More