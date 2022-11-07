“Took about five years to play the ball out” – Ex-Premier League forward slams Manchester United star in damning verdict after Aston Villa loss

Former Crystal Palace forward Clinton Morrison has criticized midfielder Donny van de Beek's performance in Manchester United's 3-1 loss against Aston Villa.

With Bruno Fernandes suspended for the Premier League clash on November 6, manager Erik ten Hag chose to start Van de Beek at Villa Park. It was only his second start in all competitions this season, having started in their win over Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League on November 3.

The Dutchman had no long balls or crosses completed as well as zero shots and dribble attempts in the 66 minutes he spent on the pitch. He made one key pass and won one out of his two aerial duels.

Speaking after the match, Morrison was highly critical of Van de Beek and said (via Metro):

"I think Bruno Fernandes is key for Manchester United. Donny van de Beek hasn’t played a lot of football. I watched him the other night against Real Sociedad and he looked a bit short, so I was surprised [to see him in the starting XI] and it’s a big call for [Erik] Ten Hag to put him in there."

He added about a moment in the game when the Dutch midfielder failed to advance the ball forward quickly:

"Donny van de Beek took about five years to play the ball out and that’s why he isn’t up to the pace with it. It was great play from Diogo Dalot, when Van de Beek gets there he should just spin it in the channels straight away.

"Marcus Rashford made a great run and can’t get back onside by the time Donny van de Beek plays it."

Van de Beek has made just six appearances in all competitions this season for Manchester United due to injury.

Erik ten Hag on Manchester United's defeat to Aston Villa

In Unai Emery's first game in charge, Aston Villa took the lead in the seventh minute via a clinical finish from Leon Bailey. They doubled their lead just four minutes later with a stunning free-kick from Lucas Digne.

Manchester United got one back on the stroke of half-time via a Jacob Ramsey own goal but the Englishman redeemed himself with a stunning finish in the 49th minute.

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag admitted that his side were poor on the night and said (via manutd.com):

"The result is clear. That never lies. In football, you get your earnings. Today, we were not good enough. You have to read the game. You have to get the right organisation and not concede two goals.

"That was totally unnecessary because then you have to stay together, compact and win your battles. Stay on the ball. It’s everything we didn’t do.”

Manchester United will face Aston Villa again on November 10, this time at home in the third round of the EFL Cup, in their next match.

Poll : 0 votes