"Took him out… hidden in the trunk of car" - Rebecca Loos on secret date with David Beckham after being appointed to 'take care' of Victoria

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham’s former personal assistant Rebecca Loos has opened up about her time working closely with the football icon and his wife, Victoria Beckham, during their high-profile move to Madrid. Loos, who was hired to assist the Beckham family in adjusting to life in Spain, shared details about her responsibilities and a secretive outing with David, sparking renewed interest in one of the most controversial chapters of the Beckham family’s history.

Loos recalled being specifically tasked with ensuring Victoria Beckham, then a global pop icon and fashion figure, felt comfortable and welcome in Madrid.

In a recent interview with El Mundo, Loos detailed her role in creating a welcoming experience for the fashion icon and former Spice Girl.

"I was dressed in a white suit. My objective was to look after Victoria. Show her Madrid. Take her shopping. We had to make sure that she would like the city. That she would have a good time."

Loos’s responsibilities required her to balance professionalism with personal engagement, ensuring Victoria felt supported while managing the couple’s busy schedules. However, as her relationship with David Beckham reportedly deepened, the dynamics became more complicated.

One of the most intriguing parts of the story that Loos shared was about her first outing with David Beckham. The meeting was arranged with utmost secrecy to avoid the ever-watchful eyes of the paparazzi. Loos described how she went to extraordinary lengths to keep the outing under wraps.

"I wanted to show him Madrid. The first time I took him out of the hotel, hiding in the trunk of the car. As soon as we turned the corner, I helped him sit in the back, wearing his baseball cap."

The destination for this covert outing was Bardemcilla, a popular restaurant in Madrid’s Chueca neighborhood, owned by the family of Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem. Loos wanted Beckham to experience the restaurant’s famous croquettes, which she described as the best in Madrid.

"I took him to Bardemcilla. They made the best croquettes in Madrid. 'You have to come and try the croquettes,' I told him. We couldn't stay too long. We ordered the croquettes. People started to arrive. We had to escape. It was the first place I took him to in Madrid." she added

It is important to note that before this recent interview, Loos had initially done a kiss-and-tell interview with News of the World in 2004 about her and David Beckham.

Rebecca Loos revealed how she met David Beckham

In the same interview, Rebecca Loos revealed how she crossed paths with David Beckham upon the latter’s move to Real Madrid in 2003.

Loos said she met the Inter Miami co-owner at the airport in Torrejón de Ardoz—a municipality in Spain. She was able to work as the assistant of the former England midfielder at the time because she understood Spanish.

"After Harrods I worked in a tennis representation company. A major company in the sector, SFX, bought us. And in the office I met the footballers' agents. As I speak several languages, they asked me for help. They were just closing the contract with Beckham and they offered me to accompany them to Spain to help them with the signing."

