Top 5 best American soccer players in the world right now

Currently ranked 16th in the world, the United States men's national team is home to a plethora of talents, who are currently plying their trade at various heavyweight clubs across Europe.

The Stars and Stripes have also qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and will be hoping to make a mark under manager Gregg Berhalter.

The United States have been drawn in Group B alongside England, Wales and Iran. The first-ever winter FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on November 21, with the final set to be held on December 18.

Here are the top five United States men's national team players:

#5 Sergino Dest

Sergino Dest has played 72 times for Barcelona.

Sergino Dest, who primarily operates as a right-back, joined AC Milan from Barcelona on a season-long loan deal earlier this summer.

After failing to cement his place in the Blaugrana first team, the 21-year-old defender is hoping to find a new lease on life at the San Siro. The defender has made five appearances for the Serie A side so far.

An Ajax academy graduate, Dest has lifted the 2019 Johan Cruyff Shield and the 2021 Copa del Rey trophy. He has also helped the United States lift the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League crown.

#4 Brenden Aaronson

Brenden Aaronson scored his maiden Premier League win against Chelsea.

Brenden Aaronson, who plies his trade as an attacking midfielder, joined Leeds United from Red Bull Salzburg for a fee in the region of £25 million earlier this summer.

The playmaker has established himself as a first-team name at Elland Road, registering one goal and one assist in seven Premier League starts.

A Philadelphia Union academy graduate, Aaronson has lifted two Austrian Bundesliga titles and as many Austrian Cup trophies during his fruitful one-and-a-half-year-stay in Salzburg. He has also helped the United States lift the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League crown.

#3 Giovanni Reyna

Giovanni Reyna is the youngest American ever to appear in the Bundesliga.

Giovanni Reyna, who plies his trade as an offensive-minded versatile midfielder, has been a valuable squad member for Borussia Dortmund since coming through the ranks of the club.

The 19-year-old has contributed 10 goals and 14 assists in 83 matches for the Bundesliga outfit.

Bundesliga English



#BVBSCF A hat-trick of assists for Reyna, a brace for Haaland and one dominating performance from Dortmund A hat-trick of assists for Reyna, a brace for Haaland and one dominating performance from Dortmund 🔥#BVBSCF https://t.co/YjIuWTSnvA

After spending four years with New York City's academy, Reyna moved to Dortmund in 2019. He made his debut in January of 2020 and helped his team lift the 2021 DFB Pokal trophy. The midfielder has also helped the United States lift the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League crown.

#2 Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie has played 85 times for Juventus.

Weston McKennie, who operates as a box-to-box midfielder, has been a core squad member for Juventus since arriving from Schalke 04 in the summer of 2020. The American shot to fame in the Bundesliga, however, he has grown by leaps and bounds during his time in Serie A.

A former FC Dallas youth player, McKennie has lifted the 2021 Coppa Italia trophy and the 2020 Supercoppa Italiana. He has also helped the United States lift the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League crown.

#1 Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic has scored 25 goals for Chelsea.

Christian Pulisic, who plies his trade as a left inside forward, is currently the most successful United States men's player.

Since joining Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund for £58 million in 2019, the 24-year-old has made 124 appearances for the club, scoring 25 goals.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️



After another night on the sidelines for Christian Pulisic, "It is really worrying for the Americans"After another night on the sidelines for Christian Pulisic, @Carra23 and Theirry discuss Captain America with the World Cup fast approaching. "It is really worrying for the Americans" 😬After another night on the sidelines for Christian Pulisic, @Carra23 and Theirry discuss Captain America with the World Cup fast approaching. https://t.co/iRSWxF7J7s

A Borussia Dortmund academy graduate, Pulisic has lifted the 2021 UEFA Champions League, 2021 UEFA Super Cup and 2021 FIFA Club World Cup with the Blues.

Pulisic scored the extra-time winner for the United States in the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League final against Mexico to help his nation lift the inaugural trophy.

