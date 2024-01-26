Top 5 managers who can replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss announces decision to leave Anfield

Jurgen Klopp has announced his decision to step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. Let's take a look at the top five managers who could replace the German tactician at Anfield.

5) Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has not taken up a new managerial position since recently being let go by Roma. The two-time UEFA Champions League winner has plenty of experience in the Premier League, having managed Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur.

His expertise could be what Liverpool need next season. He remains one of the greatest managers to ever grace the game, winning a total of 26 trophies.

4) Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick has been without a role since parting ways with the German national team in September 2023 following a disappointing two-year tenure. However, the 58-year-old has shown he has what it takes to find success in Europe. He led Bayern Munich to their first-ever sextuple in the 2019-20 campaign. In his 86 games in charge, he won 70 with a win percentage of 81.40 percent.

3) Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane has been out of management since leaving Real Madrid in 2021. However, the Frenchman has already displayed his capabilities of managing a top club with a rich history and passionate fanbase. He won 11 trophies with Los Blancos, including three UEFA Champions League trophies in a row, and two La Liga titles.

2) Roberto De Zerbi

The Brighton & Hove Albion head coach has flourished since replacing Graham Potter last season with a fearless, attacking style of play. He inspired the Seagulls to the UEFA Europa League last season and could find great success at Anfield with a squad of higher quality.

1) Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso returning to Liverpool after 15 years to replace their greatest-ever manager in the modern era would be poetic. Moreover, there is a good chance this move could materialize.

The Spaniard has impressed at Bayer Leverkusen since 2022 and is currently in the middle of a title race. His side are the only team unbeaten in Europe, having won 24 out of their 27 games so far, scoring 85 goals in the process. They are also at the top of the Bundesliga table with 48 points from 18 games.

Alonso is also a renowned Liverpool fan, which would make the potential move all the more sweeter.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explains why he is stepping down as head coach

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained why he is stepping down as head coach at the end of the season.

The 56-year-old has been a part of the club since October 2015 and has been nothing short of exceptional, transforming Liverpool's fortunes. He has led the Merseysiders to seven trophies, including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

In an interview with the club's media, Klopp said (via Liverpool's official website):

“I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it."

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take."

He added:

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again."

“After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth.”

Klopp has won 283 out of his 466 games in charge so far, boasting a win percentage of 60.7 percent.