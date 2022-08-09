"Top class" - Jose Enrique says reported Manchester United target would be 'too expensive' for Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has praised Frenkie de Jong but believes the Manchester United target would be too expensive for the Reds. Enrique was talking about Liverpool's midfield targets when a fan quizzed him about the Barcelona star.

De Jong is in a battle with Barcelona right now with reports of a possible legal case coming out. The Catalan side are keen to sell him this summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United interested.

A Liverpool fan claimed the club should be making a move for the Dutchman, but Enrique disagreed. He tweeted that the midfielder would be too expensive for the club:

"To expensive for the way we sign players but he will be the top class one for us. [sic]"

Liverpool in trouble with midfield injuries

Jurgen Klopp's options in midfield have reduced this season. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain injured his hamstring during pre-season, and Thiago was forced off in the draw against Fulham in their season opener.

theathletic.com/3483504/2022/0… The debate over Klopp’s midfield options intensified with Thiago’s latest setback. Liverpool’s plan was to sit tight until 2023 before reinforcing that area of the squad - but they may need to think again. #LFC The debate over Klopp’s midfield options intensified with Thiago’s latest setback. Liverpool’s plan was to sit tight until 2023 before reinforcing that area of the squad - but they may need to think again. #LFC theathletic.com/3483504/2022/0…

Speaking to the media after the game, Klopp admitted that they are having issues, but expects Naby Keita to make a return this week. He said:

"I know what will now come up, it's clear. We said we don't need a midfielder because we have enough - and we actually have enough, but the problem now is we get punished for something that is not our responsibility really because things like this can happen. Nobody could imagine that Curtis gets the thing he gets; it is nothing serious, but he is a young boy, and it is a kind of stress reaction. Bodies are like this. Naby is only ill and he will now be back definitely next week again."

Continuing to talk about the injuries, he added:

"Oxlade happened early, and now with Thiago, that is, of course, not good and we will see. Look, a transfer must make sense now and in the long term; we have midfielders, we have still enough midfielders. It is not that we lack midfielders, but it's just some of them are injured. This is not a good situation, I don't like it at all, but we have to see how we react on that - but for sure not panicking."

Liverpool are yet to find out the extent of Thiago's injury.

