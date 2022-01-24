"Top clubs get away with murder" - Neil Warnock bemoans refereeing error in Liverpool's 3-1 win against Crystal Palace

Former Premier League manager Neil Warnock has lambasted Kevin Friend’s decision to award Liverpool a penalty against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Reds were under the cosh in the second half as Crystal Palace reduced the deficit to 2-1. However, Diogo Jota won a penalty late on for Fabinho to convert and make the points safe for Liverpool.

Jota went down after failing to control Trent Alexander-Arnold's pass, and Kevin Friend initially waved away the penalty claims.

However, with further inspection with the VAR, Friend reversed his decision and awarded the Reds the penalty. Jota’s movement towards the goalkeeper to earn the penalty seemed premeditated.

While discussing the refereeing call on talkSPORT, Warnock rued that top clubs get away with murder. He also feels the referee has lost all credibility after reversing his initial decision.

“They get away with murder, the top clubs," he said. "On Sunday I thought it was a great opportunity for a referee to actually do the good thing. But with Kevin Friend I turned to my son and said, "Well that’s a penalty then if he is doing it." He said, "It can’t be dad" and I said, "Just you wait.

“They looked at it 40 times and then called Kevin Friend over," he continued. "As he was going, I’m saying to William, "He’s got to show what’s between his legs now. He’s got to go over and say I think my decision is right.

“If he had done that, the credibility referees would have got," he concluded. "Instead they are doing that. He goes over and changes his mind to the worst decision."

Crystal Palace will feel aggrieved by the decision that went in Liverpool’s favor

Crystal Palace had a good chance of taking something from the game as they fought back bravely in the second half.

The Eagles are a tough nut to crack at Selhurst Park and they showed that in the second half against Liverpool.

After surrendering tamely in the opening 45 minutes, Palace made a tactical tweak to play two strikers up top and tested Liverpool’s high defensive line.

The Reds barely held on late in the game as Alisson Becker made some top saves to keep their lead. Eventually, the 89th-minute penalty killed the game due to a dodgy refereeing call.

