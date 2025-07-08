"Top European sides don’t work like that" - Emmanuel Petit explains why Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's 'time in Europe is over'

Former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit reckons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's time in Europe is over due to their lack of mobility. He also tipped Messi to retire after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, amid reports linking the Argentine ace with a sensational return to Barcelona.

Despite being in the twilight years of their careers at the age of 38 and 40, respectively, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have continued to flourish for club and country. The latter recently signed a two-year contract extension with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2027.

On the other hand, Messi is currently plying his trade for MLS club Inter Miami. The 38-year-old joined the Herons in July 2023 and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. However, he notably has the option to trigger a 12-month extension at the club.

While Inter Miami reportedly remain confident of renewing Lionel Messi's contract, the latter has also been linked with a shock loan back to Barcelona. Messi established himself as arguably the greatest of all time during his time with the Blaugrana between 2004 and 2021 before joining PSG due to their financial woes.

Petit gave his take on these links, telling EscapistMagazine (via GOAL):

“Lionel Messi has been linked with a loan back to Barcelona, but Lamine Yamal isn’t going to be on the bench. Messi could play in the number 10, but we know that he doesn’t run and can Barcelona control the midfield with only two players in there? There is no way we will see Messi back at Barcelona. I wish him the best in getting to the 2026 World Cup and I think then he will retire."

“Could Messi go on loan elsewhere in Europe before the World Cup? I think he has had really special treatment in America and it would be hard."

The French pundit also compared Messi's situation with Cristiano Ronaldo, adding:

“It’s the same situation with Ronaldo and who is able to pay those wages at their ages, you need 10 other players to do the running and top European sides don’t work like that. You don’t see players in modern football that don’t have much movement, that’s why Messi’s time in Europe is over.”

Despite Petit's comments, Cristiano Ronaldo recently proved his credentials in Europe by playing a key role in Portugal's triumph in the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League.

Lionel Messi linked with shock transfer move that would see him face Cristiano Ronaldo in the SPL: Reports

According to French news outlet L'Equipe (h/t Firstpost), Al-Ahli have been attempting to convince Inter Miami ace Lionel Messi to trade the MLS for the Saudi Pro League. This transfer could potentially see the Barcelona legend lock horns against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr next season.

While both parties are reportedly holding discussions, the logistics of the transfer are currently unclear. While Messi rejected Al-Hilal in favor of Inter Miami in 2023, Al-Ahli will be hoping for a better outcome, with the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Ivan Toney at the club.

Messi has been one of the best players in the MLS this season and could further flourish in the SPL. The 38-year-old has recorded 18 goals and provided seven assists in 25 appearances across all competitions.

