"Top game, absolutely" – Jurgen Klopp wowed by Liverpool star after 2-1 Carabao Cup win against Bournemouth 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has showered praise on Jarell Quansah following his stellar outing in his team's 2-1 EFL Cup victory at Bournemouth on Wednesday (November 1).

The Reds, who are third in the 2023-24 domestic standings with 23 points from 10 games, marched on to the EFL Cup quarter-finals after a good outing at the Vitality Stadium. Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez scored on either side of Justin Kluivert's 64th-minute equalizer to help their team book a last-eight meeting with West Ham United.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Klopp lauded Quansah's performance in the EFL Cup against Andoni Iraola's side. He said (h/t The Standard):

"He was really good. In these circumstances, wow. [He had] so many difficult balls to judge, to estimate, where is it coming down? He did really well. On the ball, Caoimhin [Kelleher] thought: '[Let's] give him the ball quite a lot and let's see what he can do.' He did really well there. Yes, top game, absolutely."

Quansah, who joined Liverpool's academy in 2008, showcased his fine abilities at the heart of his team's defence alongside Joel Matip. He completed 86 passes with 89% accuracy, made seven clearances and two interceptions, and won four overall duels in his latest outing.

A 6'3" ball-playing centre-back blessed with heading and tackling, the England U21 international has broken through into Liverpool's first-team plans this term. The 20-year-old has helped the Reds register two shutouts in seven games, including four starts, in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp lauds Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez for scoring winner in recent 2-1 win

Following Liverpool's 2-1 win at Bournemouth, Jurgen Klopp lauded Darwin Nunez for his 70th-minute strike. He opined (h/t The Echo):

"Darwin showed his class and put the game pretty much to bed for us. It was an unbelievable goal. It was the goal we needed and he did it. Everyone worked extremely hard to win it and that's what you want. Now we drive home. Long trip. But with going to the next round, it feels much better."

Nunez, 24, replaced Harvey Elliott in the 60th minute against their EFL Cup last-16 opponents. He latched on to a Trent Alexander-Arnold pass, duped Chris Mepham and scored a curling right-footed goal from the edge of the box to bag the winner in the 70th minute of the tie.

Signed from Benfica in a potential £85 million transfer in 2022, the Uruguayan is in imperious form this season. He has netted seven goals and provided five assists in just 675 minutes, across 14 matches.