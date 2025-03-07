"Top-level players" - Osasuna boss Vicente Moreno explains why 28-year-old Barcelona star is arguably the 'best' player in the world

Osasuna boss Vicente Moreno has recently lavished praise on Barcelona superstar Raphinha, hailing him as one of the best players in the world. The Catalan giants will face Los Rojillos in their next LaLiga fixture on March 8 at the Estadi de Montjuïc.

Raphinha joined La Blaugrana in the summer of 2022 from Leeds United for a reported transfer fee of €58 million. Despite a slow start under Xavi, the Brazilian has arguably been in the best form of his life under the tutelage of Hansi Flick. In 40 games played this season, he has racked up 25 goals and 18 assists.

The Brazilian has been especially brilliant in the UEFA Champions League. He has amassed nine goals and four assists in nine games this season, registering a goal contribution every 57.3 minutes. Vicente Moreno raved about Raphinha in a media interview before Osasuna's clash against Barcelona.

“Raphinha, for example, is underrated. I see him as one of the best in the world, if not the best, with huge influence in both attack and defence, as well as in individual and team play. We are talking about top-level players,” he said.

The last time Barcelona faced Osasuna, they suffered a humbling 4-2 defeat at the El Sadar Stadium. However, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal were both absent from the starting lineup in that match.

“Raphinha and Lamine did not start that match, and they are two players who, whether in the starting lineup or not, make the difference. Either of them,” opined Moreno when asked about Osasuna's previous win.

Raphinha was the star of the show in Barcelona's UCL Round of 16 first leg clash against Benfica on March 5 at Estadio da Luz. The visitors were reduced to ten men in the 22nd minute after defender Pau Cubarsi was sent off for committing a professional last man foul on Vangelis Pavlidis.

With the team struggling to cope with the incessant attacks of the home side, Raphinha turned the tide in favor of Barcelona by scoring in the 61st minute. The visitors won the game 1-0.

Vicente Moreno says he would like "none of" Barcelona's best players to play against Osasuna

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Barcelona will face Benfica in the second leg of the UCL Round of 16 on March 11. Amid talks of rotating the squad against Osasuna to keep players fresh for the UCL clash, Moreno revealed that he would like key players to rest in the game.

“Sometimes people say they want to play against the best. Well, I say I would prefer that none of them play. I do not know if there will be any changes, but I expect a strong starting eleven. I have no doubt about that,” he said.

Barca have been in excellent form in 2025, winning their last six games in LaLiga. At present, they are at the top of the league table with 57 points in 26 games. Osasuna, meanwhile, find themselves at number 11 with 33 points in 26 games.

