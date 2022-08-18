"Top of the list for Arsenal" - Fabrizio Romano names midfielder Gunners want more than anyone else 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is still Arsenal's number one transfer target.

The Gunners are still in the market for a new midfielder, according to HITC. Although several midfielders, including Moises Caicedo and Lucas Paqueta, have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, Tielemans remains a top priority for the club.

Romano has, however, stated that Mikel Arteta's side have still not made an offer for the Belgium international. There will be outgoings before any new incomings at the Emirates Stadium, according to him.

Speaking on the Que Golazo Podcast (via HITC), Romano said the following:

“The midfielder, it has always been Tielemans at the top of the list for Arsenal, but still no official bid to Leicester. I’m told Arsenal are still focused on outgoings."

The Italian transfer expert also lauded the Gunners' transfer strategy in the recent window, saying:

“The roles they have been following are a midfielder and a winger, but it depends, Arsenal have a very good strategy. For example, if you asked me the same question in January I’d say they wanted a striker, but they didn’t waste money on a player they didn’t trust because they couldn’t get Vlahovic, they waited and got Gabriel Jesus in the summer.”

Tielemans could be on the verge of a move away from Leicester City in the near future. As things stand, the midfielder has entered the final year of his contract with the Foxes. It seems highly unlikely that Tielemans will sign a contract extension with the team he first joined on loan back in 2019.

Despite his uncertain future, Tielemans has featured in both of Leicester City's Premier League games this season.

Arsenal fans cheered for Youri Tielemans during their game against Leicester City at the Emirates

Leicester City traveled to the Emirates Stadium to face the Gunners in the Premier League on Saturday, August 13. Tielemans started the game for the Foxes but was substituted off in the second half.

While leaving the pitch, many Arsenal fans cheered for the Belgian amid transfer links to their club. One of the chants targeted towards Tielemans was:

"Youri Tielemans, we will see you next week."

It can be heard below:

Mikel Arteta's side secured a 4-2 win against the Foxes in that enthralling match. Gabriel Jesus was the star of the game, netting a first-half brace to guide the Gunners to their second win in the Premier League.

