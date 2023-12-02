"Top of the table again", "Never in doubt" - Twitter reacts as Real Madrid cruise to a comfortable 2-0 win over Granada

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted jubilantly after Real Madrid secured a dominant 2-0 win against Granada in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, December 3.

Brahim Diaz found the back of the net in the 26th minute, breaking the deadlock for Los Blancos. He slotted the ball past Ferreira following some good link-up play with Toni Kroos.

Jude Bellingham should have arguably doubled the home side's advantage in the 42nd minute but dragged his close-range finish just past the far post. The England international was then denied a penalty three minutes later after he was brought down inside the box by Miquel.

Rodrygo continued his stellar run of form for Real Madrid in the 57th minute. He made it 2-0 after he poked in a rebound after Ferreira saved Bellingham's long-range effort.

The Granada shot-stopper did well to deny Fede Valverde from scoring in the 74th minute but Los Blancos held onto their lead to secure all three points. They remain at the summit of the league table with 38 points from 15 games, with Girona second on goal difference (24 to 16).

One fan posted:

"The outcome was never in doubt for this fixture. A very assured and dominating performance. Good thing no midweek match until they face Betis next weekend. HALA MADRID!"

"Top of the table again"

Real Madrid vs Granada: Exploring the stats from La Liga clash

Real Madrid held their position at the top of the league standings with a comfortable 2-0 win against 19th-placed Granada on Saturday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Carlo Ancelotti and Co. dominated possession with 71 percent of the ball. They also attempted a mammoth total of 814 passes with an accuracy of 93 percent. In contrast, Granada had 29 percent possession and attempted 334 passes with an accuracy of 82 percent.

Unsurprisingly, Real Madrid looked much more threatening up front as well, landing a total of 11 shots, with four being on target. On the other hand, Granada failed to get into the game at all and had just two shots in total, landing none on target.