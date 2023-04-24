“Top tier idiot”, “Destroying clubs ever since Madrid gifted him 4 UCL” – Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr crash out of Kings Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr crashed out of the semi-finals of the King Cup of Champions with a 1-0 defeat against Al-Wehda on Monday, April 24. Fans on Twitter slammed the Portuguese forward as his disappointing season with the Saudi Pro League side continues.
Jean-David Beauguel gave Al-Wehda the lead in the 23rd minute. After a clumsy clearance from Al-Nassr after a corner, the Frenchman scored with an acrobatic bicycle kick.
Ronaldo was brilliantly denied by Al-Wehda goalkeeper Munir on two occasions. After saving a point-blank effort in the first half, the goalkeeper denied a leaping second-half header from the Portuguese in exquisite fashion.
Al-Wehda, however, found themselves down to 10-men at the start of the second half. Abdullah Al-Hafith picked up his second yellow card of the match in the 53rd minute after bringing Ronaldo down outside the penalty area.
While Dinko Jelicic's side continued to mount efforts on Al-Wehda's goal, Moroccan shot-stopper Munir Mohamedi remained rock solid.
Ronaldo came agonizingly close to an equalizer in the 82nd minute as his left-footed effort from inside the area rattled the cross bar before going out.
Atletico Madrid president would love to see Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG's Lionel Messi back in Spain
Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were the two best players in the world during their time in Spain. Their star power alone drew millions of eyeballs to La Liga.
Ronaldo, one of Real Madrid's all-time greats, scored an astonishing 450 goals in 438 matches before leaving the club in 2018.
Messi, meanwhile, left Barcelona in 2021 after the Blaugrana were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. The Argentine scored 672 goals in 778 matches for the Catalonian giants.
Messi and Ronaldo moving away from the league led to a reduction in their viewership numbers. Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo recently stated that he would like to see them back in Spain. Cerezo said (via GOAL):
"I think it would be fantastic if Messi returned to La Liga, as would Cristiano Ronaldo. Both are still playing and it would be fantastic if they came back."
Both superstars, however, wrecked havoc on Atletico during their time in Spain. Ronaldo has scored 25 goals in 37 appearances against Atleti, while Messi has 32 goals in 43 appearances against the Madrid-based team.