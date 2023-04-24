“Top tier idiot”, “Destroying clubs ever since Madrid gifted him 4 UCL” – Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr crash out of Kings Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr crashed out of the semi-finals of the King Cup of Champions with a 1-0 defeat against Al-Wehda on Monday, April 24. Fans on Twitter slammed the Portuguese forward as his disappointing season with the Saudi Pro League side continues.

Jean-David Beauguel gave Al-Wehda the lead in the 23rd minute. After a clumsy clearance from Al-Nassr after a corner, the Frenchman scored with an acrobatic bicycle kick.

Ronaldo was brilliantly denied by Al-Wehda goalkeeper Munir on two occasions. After saving a point-blank effort in the first half, the goalkeeper denied a leaping second-half header from the Portuguese in exquisite fashion.

Al-Wehda, however, found themselves down to 10-men at the start of the second half. Abdullah Al-Hafith picked up his second yellow card of the match in the 53rd minute after bringing Ronaldo down outside the penalty area.

While Dinko Jelicic's side continued to mount efforts on Al-Wehda's goal, Moroccan shot-stopper Munir Mohamedi remained rock solid.

Ronaldo came agonizingly close to an equalizer in the 82nd minute as his left-footed effort from inside the area rattled the cross bar before going out.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr lost to Al-Wehda in the King Cup of Champions:

~ @mercyl4s Ronaldo is an top tier id!ot for going to Saudi Arabia and joining Al nassr he saw that 200M bag and he grabbed it without even thinking once how it's gonna effect his legacy in the eyes of casuals, this guy didnt make one good choice after leaving real madrid, fvcked himself up Ronaldo is an top tier id!ot for going to Saudi Arabia and joining Al nassr he saw that 200M bag and he grabbed it without even thinking once how it's gonna effect his legacy in the eyes of casuals, this guy didnt make one good choice after leaving real madrid, fvcked himself up

RuF🦅🦅 @Ruf_ayi Ten against eleven and Ronaldo still no play a single shot on target in the game not to even talk of him scoring Ten against eleven and Ronaldo still no play a single shot on target in the game not to even talk of him scoring 😭

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet



Knocked out of Riyadh Super Cup

Knocked out of Saudi Super Cup

No longer 1st in the Saudi League

Knocked out of Saudi King Cup Cristiano Ronaldo with Al-Nassr:Knocked out of Riyadh Super CupKnocked out of Saudi Super CupNo longer 1st in the Saudi LeagueKnocked out of Saudi King Cup Cristiano Ronaldo with Al-Nassr:❌ Knocked out of Riyadh Super Cup❌ Knocked out of Saudi Super Cup❌ No longer 1st in the Saudi League❌ Knocked out of Saudi King Cup https://t.co/8rbeiswFog

𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒇 🫡🇦🇷 @IamDoe__ one day we shall have a conversation about how ronaldo has been destroying clubs ever since madrid gifted him 4 ucl one day we shall have a conversation about how ronaldo has been destroying clubs ever since madrid gifted him 4 ucl https://t.co/bd35OdBWye

𝙅𝙎 ⚜️ @_sambo30 “Ronaldo would break Messi’s 91 goals in a year record”. Laughable “Ronaldo would break Messi’s 91 goals in a year record”. Laughable https://t.co/h82zhRiOV5

Troll Football @Troll_Fotballl No way Ronaldo is about to bottle another cup No way Ronaldo is about to bottle another cup😭😭 https://t.co/PDotR6G7XT

Amito @Amittrmfc3 They were leading the table when they signed Ronaldo They were leading the table when they signed Ronaldo 😭 https://t.co/kA1U6yvJhu

RuF🦅🦅 @Ruf_ayi Watch them add 15mins additional time to the game because “Ronaldo is losing” 🤡 Watch them add 15mins additional time to the game because “Ronaldo is losing” 🤡

Sky Sports @SkySports Cristiano Ronaldo fumes at his own bench as Al-Nassr go in behind at half-time Cristiano Ronaldo fumes at his own bench as Al-Nassr go in behind at half-time 😳https://t.co/gC3nzkgTzR

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_



Beautiful nutmeg by Cristiano Ronaldo Beautiful nutmeg by Cristiano Ronaldo 🔥 https://t.co/HNh7Gk0eDR

Milos NS @MilosNSNS

I think this keeper will tell his grandchildren: "Once Cristiano Ronaldo shot at my goal from 5 inches, and I saved without moving a muscle. Yeah, I was that good." I think this keeper will tell his grandchildren: "Once Cristiano Ronaldo shot at my goal from 5 inches, and I saved without moving a muscle. Yeah, I was that good." 😂😂😂https://t.co/cmOdJUNtlY

TheGOAT#10 @TareqYounis6 . Is anyone shocked? Not me. Cristiano Ronaldo AKA Mr. Penaldo himself is bottling another game in the 67th ranked league on the world and the other team is playing with a man down 🤣. Is anyone shocked? Not me. Cristiano Ronaldo AKA Mr. Penaldo himself is bottling another game in the 67th ranked league on the world and the other team is playing with a man down 🤣😂. Is anyone shocked? Not me. https://t.co/Yf5CUL5A8j

VAR Tático @vartatico CHANCE! Cristiano Ronaldo hits the bar



CHANCE! Cristiano Ronaldo hits the bar 🚨CHANCE! Cristiano Ronaldo hits the barhttps://t.co/SnBv7y74t1

VAR Tático @vartatico CHANCE!



Cristiano Ronaldo had a great GOAL opportunity!



CHANCE!Cristiano Ronaldo had a great GOAL opportunity!https://t.co/si016S9vYA

Atletico Madrid president would love to see Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG's Lionel Messi back in Spain

Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were the two best players in the world during their time in Spain. Their star power alone drew millions of eyeballs to La Liga.

Ronaldo, one of Real Madrid's all-time greats, scored an astonishing 450 goals in 438 matches before leaving the club in 2018.

Messi, meanwhile, left Barcelona in 2021 after the Blaugrana were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. The Argentine scored 672 goals in 778 matches for the Catalonian giants.

Messi and Ronaldo moving away from the league led to a reduction in their viewership numbers. Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo recently stated that he would like to see them back in Spain. Cerezo said (via GOAL):

"I think it would be fantastic if Messi returned to La Liga, as would Cristiano Ronaldo. Both are still playing and it would be fantastic if they came back."

Both superstars, however, wrecked havoc on Atletico during their time in Spain. Ronaldo has scored 25 goals in 37 appearances against Atleti, while Messi has 32 goals in 43 appearances against the Madrid-based team.

