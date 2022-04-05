"Top, top boy" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hopes to keep 22-year-old Benfica star silent during Champions League clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he hopes to keep SL Benfica striker Darwin Nunez quiet when the two teams meet tonight (April 5).

The Reds travel to Portugal to take on the Primeira Liga side in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. Klopp's side will be the favorites, but Benfica have proven their ability to beat more-fancied teams this season.

They blanked Barcelona 3-0 in the group stages of the competition and knocked out AFC Ajax in the Round of 16.

A key reason behind their excellent performances this season has been Nunez's incredible displays up front. The Uruguayan forward has scored four times in eight Champions League matches, including the winner in the second leg against Ajax.

Overall, Nunez has recorded 27 goals in just 34 matches across all competitions for Jorge Jesus' side.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's visit to Benfica, Klopp had nothing but praise for Nunez. He said (as quoted by The Hard Tackle):

“He’s a good striker. The next one from Uruguay! I don’t know how they play together, Cavani, Suarez and him, in one team – that’s probably a challenge to put that in place. Top, top boy.”

Klopp also acknowledged the striker's match-winner against Ajax and said his team would need to do all they could to keep him quiet. The German added:

“Yes, the goals he’s scored. Obviously the one against Ajax in Amsterdam was a massive one, yes in the group stage as well, so he’s not shy. He did now not start the last game, he came on at half time because of coming back from international duty, so we expect him to start tomorrow, and we have to make that he will not get a lot of balls.”

Liverpool will look to seal first-leg advantage vs Benfica ahead of Manchester City clash

Liverpool are likely to be pushed to their limits by Benfica, who have nothing to lose. Though Jesus' side are only third in the Portuguese top flight, they are a quality team and will likely be backed by a raucous home crowd.

Klopp will hope his troops are at their best from the start to ensure a win in the first leg ahead of the return fixture at Anfield on April 13.

It is worth noting that Liverpool will also take on Manchester City in a clash that could decide the Premier League title's destination in between.

With plenty on the line, the Reds will have to rise to the occasion in a week that could define their quadruple pursuit.

