"Total and absolute focus on the work of the national team" - Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo posts inspirational message ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to post an inspirational message ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo has been at the center of controversy after his recent explosive interview with Piers Morgan as he blasted his current club Manchester United regarding various aspects.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's focus has now shifted onto the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as the forward has joined his national team ahead of the tournament.

Ronaldo wrote on social media:

"Total and absolute focus on the work of the National Team. A united group, towards a single objective: to fulfill the dream of all Portuguese people!"

In all likelihood, the 2022 edition of the World Cup will be Ronaldo's last. He has made four appearances for Portugal in the world's greatest sporting event between 2006 and 2018.

The 2022 edition is set to be his fifth appearance. In 17 games in the competition, Ronaldo has scored seven goals and provided four assists.

A semi-final appearance in 2006 was Cristiano Ronaldo's greatest collective achievement in the World Cup. Portugal lost to France in the last four on that occasion.

Ronaldo started the 2018 campaign in style, scoring a stunning hat-trick against Spain. He also bagged a goal against Morocco. However, Portugal were eliminated in the Round of 16 after a loss to Uruguay.

Fans will be watching closely to see whether Ronaldo can have a noticeable outing this time around. He has managed a meagre tally of three goals and two assists in 16 games for Manchester United this season.

There has been much speculation suggesting that time has caught up to the player's abilities. The stage is set for Ronaldo to prove his doubters wrong yet again in Qatar. Whether he can deliver or not remains to be seen.

Where will Cristiano Ronaldo play after the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo might very well have played his last game for Manchester United. If that is the case, his second spell at the club has come to a sad and sour ending.

Ronaldo's future after the 2022 FIFA World Cup is up in the air. A few big clubs have emerged as potential suitors for the legendary forward, but right now his focus will be on the big trophy.

Overall, Ronaldo has bagged 27 goals and five assists in 54 games across competitions in his second spell with the Red Devils so far.

Portugal are set to start their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign against Ghana on November 24. They will also play Uruguay and South Korea on November 28 and December 2, respectively.

