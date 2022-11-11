"Total U-turn" - Pundit makes bold claims about Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Former Leeds striker-turned-pundit Noel Whelan has claimed that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is now enjoying brilliant form.

Whelan also placed the blame on Jurgen Klopp's men for not creating enough opportunities for the Egyptian earlier in the season as he struggled to find form.

Amazon Prime Video Sport @primevideosport Mo Salah is having one of his best starts to a season at Liverpool Mo Salah is having one of his best starts to a season at Liverpool 🇪🇬👏 https://t.co/wZMDFIT9bJ

Speaking to Football Insider, the former striker said of the Liverpool man:

“What we’re getting now is the clinical Salah, isn’t it? Total U-turn. We didn’t see that at the start of the season. He started really slowly. If you give him the chances then he will score. But at the start of this season, they weren’t creating enough for him."

He added:

“I don’t think the tempo was right. They were missing that really fast, one or two-touch tempo that Salah thrives from. We’re starting to see that Liverpool from last season come back, but it’s about consistency. It can’t just be for one or two games – they’ve got to meet these standards every single game.”

Mohamed Salah stumbled earlier in the season, scoring a mere three goals in his first eight games. He has, however, improved recently, finding the net an impressive nine times in his last eight appearances.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK This chip from Salah to get the brace for Liverpool 🥶 This chip from Salah to get the brace for Liverpool 🥶 https://t.co/RZjVNATZST

Conor McGregor snubbed by fans for Liverpool sale

Following the announcement that FSG have put Liverpool up for sale, the club have attracted an unlikely potential buyer in UFC superstar Conor McGregor. The MMA star is a lifelong Manchester United fan but took to Twitter to identify his interest in buying the Merseyside club following their availability.

The Irishman has recently been linked with deals to buy other football clubs. However, he has already had failed approaches to buying his preferred Manchester United, Chelsea, and Celtic.

According to Marca, McGregor’s links to the Red Devils will however prove problematic, as they stand in eternal opposition to the Reds. The Anfield faithful look unlikely to accept an owner who has openly supported their arch-rivals.

It remains to be seen how well McGregor’s intention to sign the club develops, with the MMA star openly keen to purchase a sporting giant. However, his potential desire to buy the Anfield outfit is unlikely to materialize, with fans slamming his Old Trafford links.

Liverpool’s future ownership will remain up in the air for the time being. Nevertheless, a club of their status remains likely to attract interest from people and consortiums with the means to go through with the purchase.

