"Totally outplayed by a team that just lost 1-5 to Everton" - Piers Morgan rips into Arsenal stars after their 3-0 loss to Brighton

Famous TV presenter and hardcore Arsenal fan Piers Morgan has slammed the Gunners after their 'passion-devoid' and 'spiritless' display against Brighton & Hove Albion earlier today (May 14).

Arsenal fell to a 3-0 loss against the Seagulls, handing Manchester City an enormous advantage in the title race. The Cityzens have 85 points from 35 games, leading the Gunners by four points with a game in hand.

For Morgan, the title race is 'all over'. He tweeted after the game, via his official Twitter account:

"All over. Totally outplayed by a team that just lost 1-5 to Everton. A horribly lacklustre, passion-devoid, spiritless, pathetic performance that cements an inexplicably dismal run-in to a season which promised so much. Bottom line: we choked. #afc"

Brighton were handed a shock 5-1 defeat at home by Everton on May 8, something which made Arsenal's loss all the more frustrating for Morgan.

Both teams had chances to score in the first 45 minutes, with Leandro Trossard notably hitting the crossbar in the 31st minute. However, it was Julio Enciso who opened the scoring with a free header inside the box six minutes after the restart.

Late goals from Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan settled the tie at the Emirates. The Gunners were wasteful with their shots, managing to get just two out of their 14 attempts on target. Brighton also bossed possession, forcing the hosts to keep just 41% of the ball.

A run of just two wins in Arsenal's last seven league games means Manchester City are now heavy favorites to win their fifth league title in the last six seasons.

Brighton star admits 3-0 loss will be 'tough one' for Arsenal to take

Danny Welbeck spent five years at Arsenal after joining them from Manchester United in 2014. In that time, he scored 32 goals and provided 15 assists in 126 career games for the club, winning two FA Cups.

Welbeck moved from the Gunners to Brighton in the summer of 2019. He came on for the last 30 minutes at the Emirates, helping the Seagulls hand a damaging loss to his former club.

After the game, the 32-year-old said, via Football.London:

"It is a tough one [for Arsenal to take]. I have a great affiliation with the club, I loved my time here and everyone's always given me a good reception when I've come back."

A top-four finish seems to be what Mikel Arteta's side will take away from a season that promised their fans the club's first league title since the 2003-04 campaign.

Poll : 0 votes