Tottenham and Arsenal offered chance to sign France star after impressive FIFA World Cup - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have reportedly been offered the chance to sign France midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The France midfielder had an impressive campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as he helped his side reach the final. Rabiot's mother Veronique has reportedly offered the player to the Premier League sides.

Rabiot has enjoyed a good campaign with Juventus so far but his contract is set to expire next summer. It is highly unlikely he will renew the deal.

The Frenchman was close to joining Manchester United in the summer but he couldn't come to personal terms with the Red Devils.

With his contract with Juventus set to run out, the player is free to negotiate with other clubs about a pre-contract agreement in January.

According to the Times, the two north London clubs are pushing for his signature in January.

Antonio Conte wants to reinforce his midfield ahead of Tottenham's UEFA Champions League return against AC Milan. Rabiot is certainly a player worth adding to the team and Spurs are ready to offer €13.5 million for the player.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are currently at the top of the Premier League table. They have 37 points on the board in 14 games and are five points clear of Manchester City.

While the Gunners already have Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey at their disposal, adding Rabiot will give Mikel Arteta some much-needed depth. They will need it to continue battling against Manchester City in the race for the Premier League.

Rabiot has registered five goals and two assists in 17 games for Juventus across competitions this season.

Jamie Carragher has urged Arsenal to learn from Tottenham's mistake

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has urged Arsenal not to repeat Tottenham's mistake from past seasons. He stated that they need to spend in the January transfer window while being in a favorable position to win the league.

In his column for The Telegraph, he wrote:

"Arsenal should learn from the mistakes their North London rivals made when they were in a similar position under Mauricio Pochettino and Harry Redknapp, Both their Tottenham sides had great chances to win the league at this point of the season."

He added:

"In January 2012 and 2016, Spurs were genuine contenders, one quality signing away from continuing their momentum. Redknapp’s side fell away to finish fourth well behind Manchester City, but Pochettino would have pipped Leicester City to the Premier League with more boardroom backing."

Carragher claimed that Mikel Arteta's side would not want to regret not spending in January as Tottenham did. He wrote:

“Daniel Levy favoured the long-term over the here and now and Spurs consoled themselves with the idea that, even though they lost out to Claudio Ranieri, other title bids would follow. The reality is – as a club – they blew their best chance in decades of being champions."

He added:

"Although their long-term planning has taken them this far, Arsenal will not want to look back with similar feelings of 'if only' in six months' time.”

Tottenham will face Brentford away on their return to the Premier League on December 26 while Arsenal will host West Ham United later that day.

