Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou backs his team to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal in the NLD at the Emirates this weekend

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has given his thoughts on the upcoming North London Derby against rivals Arsenal on Sunday, September 24.

North London rivals Arsenal and Spurs have had excellent starts to the 2023-24 Premier League season in the league. Both sides have racked up 13 points with four wins and a draw from the first five games. Tottenham are in second place behind league champions Manchester City, with the Gunners in fourth place on a lesser goal difference.

Tottenham manager Postecoglou has overseen a rapid change in the fortunes of the club since his arrival in the summer. The Australian spoke to the press ahead of his first NLD, revealing that he will not deviate from his regular tactics for the game (via Football.London):

"In terms of the way we play, we're not changing, mate. We'll go out and scare the life out of them."

Ange is known to play attacking football with intense pressing and a high line. Many believe this could cost Tottenham on Sunday against their arch-rivals.

Arsenal have been one of the most consistent sides in Europe over the past year and finished second in the league last season behind Manchester City. The Gunners will pose a first major test for Postecoglou and his Spurs team this season.

Arsenal and Tottenham set for first meeting of 2023-24 season

Arsenal will provide the sternest test of the season so far for Tottenham when they face off at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners won both games between the sides in the Premier League last season by an aggregate scoreline of 5-1.

Spurs have looked like a different side this season despite the sale of talismanic striker Harry Kane. They have picked up wins against Burnley, Sheffield United, Bournemouth, and Manchester United in the league. They only dropped points on the opening day against Brentford in a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are in excellent form at the start of this season as well. They have also recorded four wins against Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Everton and Crystal Palace in the league. They only dropped points in a home draw in a 2-2 draw against Fulham in their third game.

They also won their first UEFA Champions League convincingly against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven midweek.

Spurs have had a week to prepare for the match than the Gunners, who were in midweek action in the Champions League. They will be hopeful that the extra preparation time will give them an advantage in the derby.