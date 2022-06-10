"Tottenham can do better I think" - Frank McAvennie says Spurs are in a position to sign better players than 24-year-old Manchester United superstar

Former Scottish top-flight winner Frank McAvennie believes Tottenham Hotspur can sign better players than Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

As per a report from CaughtOffside, Rashford's camp have been in contact with Spurs over a potential move this summer. However, the report also states that Tottenham believe negotiating a deal for the 24-year-old is "virtually impossible." It added that Rashford could cost between €70 million and €80 million.

McAvennie believes the Manchester United forward will not be an improvement on Spurs' star duo of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son. He, however, feels that Rashford should leave Old Trafford. On this, he told Football Insider:

“He’s not better than Kane or Son. He has to leave Man United, that’s for sure. I hope for his sake he can get his head in the right place. He hasn’t kicked a ball since the summer of 2021. He is a good player and maybe he needs a fresh start.”

McAvennie went on to add that the Englishman's performances last season reflected the Red Devils' current struggles:

“I don’t know how you can be so good and so bad in the same season but that is just Man United at this point.”

The former Celtic and West Ham United forward, however, feels Rashford could perhaps be a squad player at Tottenham. McAvennie concluded by stating that Antonio Conte's side could attract better players:

“Maybe as a squad player he could do it at Tottenham, maybe. But Man United will ask for massive money to let him go and Tottenham can do better I think.”

Tottenham-linked Marcus Rashford struggled at Manchester United in the 2021-22 season

Rashford endured arguably his worst campaign since making it into Manchester United's first team during the 2021-22 season. The English forward played 32 times across all competitions but scored just five goals and laid out only two assists.

His poor displays saw him make just 18 starts all season and he failed to impress under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick. Rashford subsequently failed to make it into the England squad for their ongoing UEFA Nations League fixtures as well.

Overall, he has made 303 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United, and has recorded a commendable 93 goals and 57 assists. The winger has lifted the FA Cup, EFL Cup and UEFA Europa League since being promoted to the first team from the club's famed academy.

