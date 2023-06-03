Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris becomes boss in surprise new career amid Spurs exit talks

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has become the boss of a seaside restaurant amid links of an exit from his current club. The restaurant is between Nice and the principality of Monaco.

It is attached to the beach and has a lounge as well. The cuisines mainly pay tribute to the mediterranean sea. Star chef Jean-Phillipe Blondet has some special dishes to offer for the customers as well.

The price of the items at the restaurant, though, is at the high end. Most of the main course items are priced over £30. There is a grilled lobster item on the menu as well, which costs customers £77 per serving.

Lloris' new business venture has reignited speculations about him leaving Tottenham. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Nice. The veteran previously showed his affinity for the city, telling BFM Nice Cote d'Azur (via The Sun):

“I am very attached to the city of Nice, as you know. I can’t speak about concrete things. The club has to finish the season first. There are two goalkeepers of high quality, including one that I’m good friends with in Kasper Schmeichel. You can understand that it’s difficult to speak about these kinds of subjects. I’ll let fate handle things."

Lloris' future is uncertain and it remains to be seen where the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner will end up.

Hugo Lloris recently made a claim about his Tottenham future

Hugo Lloris once again played a crucial role for Tottenham this season. The veteran made 31 appearances across competitions, keeping nine clean sheets. The 36-year-old, however, cast doubt over his future.

He claimed that apart from football, he has other ventures in mind. Speaking to French newspaper Nice Martin, Lloris said:

“We are coming to an important moment, whether for the club or for me. It’s the end of an era. I have desires for other things, I will ask myself quietly to study what will be possible."

The Frenchman, who announced retirement from international football earlier in the season, further added:

“But I don’t forget that I still have a year of contract with Tottenham and that in football it is always difficult to predict what will happen. What is essential at the moment is to recover well from my injury. I’m on vacation but I continue to talk and do my training. My goal is to be on top in July, then we’ll see what the future holds.”

The former Les Bleus captain joined Spurs from Olympique Lyon back in 2012. He has since made 447 appearances for the club, keeping 151 clean sheets. While he still has a year remaining in his contract with the London club, his future looks uncertain.

