Tottenham chief Daniel Levy cheekily calls out summer signing for bringing 'red car' to club training ahead of NLD against Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has hilariously called out James Maddison for driving a 'red car' to the Spurs' training ground.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham completed Maddison's signing from Leicester City in June for a transfer fee of £40 million on a five-year contract. Since arriving in north London, the England midfielder has been in brilliant form.

The 26-year-old scored two goals and also provided two assists in five Premier League games for Spurs this season. He was also named the Premier League's Player of the Month for August.

Apart from his on-ground performance, the English playmaker has risen in the headlines because of Daniel Levy. The Tottenham chairman has given Maddison a moral lesson that he should not drive to Spurs training ground in a red car.

In a fan forum event, Daniel Levy said (via the Football Express):

"James needs to learn that he can't come to the training ground in a red car. I've told him. He'll learn."

The red color resembles the Lilywhites' arch-rivals, Arsenal, who are also enjoying decent form in the ongoing season, with equal points as Spurs (13).

On September 24, Ange Postecoglou's side will be visiting the Emirates Stadium for a highly anticipated North London derby.

Tottenham are keen to sign a new contract with key player

After the departure of Tottenham's all-time top scorer Harry Kane in the summer, South Korean forward, Son Heung-min has been responsible for leading Spurs' attack. He has also been made captain with Hugo Lloris likely to leave the club.

The 31-year-old has led the side to a decent start as the Spurs are among the four unbeaten sides in the Premier League this season.

According to 90min, the North London outfit is keen to sign a new contract with Son Heung-min despite 18 months remaining on his current deal. The Lilywhites are looking forward to materializing the deal and completing the negotiations before Christmas.

Son's contract also has an option to extend by one year, which could see his contract renewed until 2026.

The South Korean forward joined the Spurs in 2015 from German side Bayer Leverkusen. Since arriving at Spurs, Son Heung-min has made 378 appearances, scoring 148 goals, the sixth-highest in the history of the club.