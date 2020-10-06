Tottenham: Confirmed signings and departures in the summer transfer window 

Tottenham had an interesting 2019-20 campaign, to say the least. The North London club entered the 2019-20 campaign on a high after finishing fourth in the 2018-19 Premier League season and were runners-up to Liverpool in the Champions League.

However, the 2019-20 season did not go according to plan for Tottenham. A string of poor results at the start of the Premier League campaign left Tottenham languishing in 14th place in the Premier League table.

Tottenham's poor form saw much-loved coach Mauricio Pochettino sacked after five seasons at the club. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy hired former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho as Pochettino's replacement.

Tottenham had a topsy-turvy campaign under Jose Mourinho, who was unable to make the difference that was expected of him at White Harte Lane. Tottenham had a strong finish to the 2019-20 Premier League campaign, which saw them finish in sixth place, securing Europa League football for the next season.

Tottenham and Jose Mourinho had an uneventful start to the summer transfer window signing the likes of Pierre Emile Hojberg from Southampton and Matt Doherty from Wolves for £15 million each, neither of whom were expected to dramatically improve the Spurs squad.

However, Tottenham have been able to pull off some exciting deals in the transfer window in recent weeks. Their new signings have instantly made them strong candidates for a top-four place in the Premier League and contenders for the Europa League title.

Jose Mourinho and Tottenham could potentially be the biggest winners of the summer transfer window

Jose Mourinho was desperate to strengthen his squad this summer ahead of his first full season in charge of Tottenham. Tottenham managed to complete an earth-shattering double swoop for Sergio Reguillon and Gareth Bale from Real Madrid in September.

Sergio Reguillon is one of the most exciting young full-backs in Europe and was signed for €30 million. But the signing that has raised the spirits at Tottenham has been that of Gareth Bale. The former Tottenham superstar has returned to White Hart Lane on loan from Real Madrid, as he looks to rejuvenate his career.

Tottenham have also managed to sign a back-up striker to Harry Kane, a signing they have been desperate to make in recent seasons, in the form of Vinicius Jr. on loan from Benfica with an option to buy.

Tottenham also signed former Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart on a free transfer, as a replacement for Michel Vorm, who left Tottenham after his contract expired. The club have also acquired Giovanni Lo Celso from Real Betis, signing the Argentine for €32 million.

One notable departure from Tottenham this window was that of Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen, who left Tottenham to join Benfica on a free transfer after his contract expired.

Tottenham youth-product Kyle Walker-Peters also left the club to join Southampton on a permanent transfer for €13.3 million, after an impressive loan spell with the Saints last season.

Tottenham have also sent future prospects, Juan Fyoth, Oliver Skipp, and Ryan Sessegnon to Villarreal, on loan to Villarreal, Norwich, and Hoffenheim respectively in order for the youngsters to see more regular playing time.

Tottenham have had a promising start to the 2020-21 season. Jose Mourinho's men have qualified for the group stage of the Europa League after thrashing Maccabi Haifa, beaten arch-rivals Chelsea on penalties to advance in the Carabao Cup, and demolished Manchester United 1-6 at Old Trafford.

Tottenham fans could be in for a treat this season, given that the club have recruited exciting players, and finally seem to be gelling as a team under Jose Mourinho.