Tottenham defender's sister aims dig at Antonio Conte after Arsenal defeat

Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence's sister has slammed Antonio Conte on social media, suggesting that the Italian made a mistake by not playing her brother.

Conte opted to start with Emerson Royal at the right-back position ahead of Spence for their Premier League clash against Arsenal this past weekend. Spurs lost the game 3-1.

Harry Kane brought the visitors level at the Emirates Stadium after Thomas Partey gave the Gunners the lead. However, goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka secured all three points for Mikel Arteta's team, who remained at the top of the Premier League table with 21 points from eight games.

Djed Spence has largely been underused by Conte so far this campaign, with Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty being preferred over him. The player, who joined the club during the summer transfer window, has only gotten one minute of Premier League action.

Spence's sister suggested that things could have been different if her brother had played. He captioned Spurs' official full-time photo: "Could've been different" to put on her Instagram story. (via dailymail.co.uk)

Spence spent the 2021-22 season at Nottingham Forest and helped the team secure a promotion to the Premier League.

He scored three goals and provided five assists in 50 games across all competitions for Nottingham Forest last term.

Tottenham coach Antonio Conte reacted to loss against Arsenal

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League.

Antonio Conte suggested that Emerson Royal's sending off was the turning point of the north London derby as the Tottenham coach stated after the game (via SPORTSTAR):

"It was difficult after the red card, especially because in the starting XI we played with the three strikers in Son (Heung-min), (Harry) Kane and Richarlison and also (Ivan) Perisic that is a wing-back but an offensive one.

He continued:

"When you remain with the 10 men and you stay 2-1 down, it’s not simple because you have to cut strikers and try to find again the best balance with 10 men. And then try to have counter-attacks and set pieces to reach a draw."

He further added:

“In this period, they scored a third goal before I could make the substitutions. It was really difficult. I think that the red card killed the game.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far