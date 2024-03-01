Tottenham duo pick Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as their No. 1 player in a blind footballer ranking video

Tottenham Hotspur stars James Madisson and Timo Werner recently named Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as their number-one pick in a blind all-time footballer ranking video.

The official TikTok account of Tottenham recently uploaded a video where Maddison and Werner can be seen blind ranking 10 footballers. The first name that popped in the video clip was Paul Pogba, who was ranked seventh by the Spurs duo.

The two started ranking players while discussing with each other. They ranked former Liverpool and Spain striker Fernando Torres third while Manchester United midfielder Casemiro found the second spot on their list.

However, as Steven Gerrard's name appeared, the two chose the former Liverpool captain as their top pick.

“Easy, number one!” James Maddison said.

Gerrard is regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history. The Englishman represented Liverpool for 18 years, playing a total of 710 games, bagging 186 goals and 157 assists.

The 43-year-old is currently serving as the manager of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, who are currently eighth in the league with 28 points.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on Mohamed Salah ahead of Premier League clash

The Reds will be traveling to the City Ground on Tuesday, March 2, to face Nuno Espírito Santo's Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. During the pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp talked about Mohamed Salah's potential comeback.

The German manager revealed that Salah is making a successful recovery. However, the Egyptian attacker won't be part of Liverpool's squad against Nottingham Forest.

Klopp said (via Liverpool's official website):

“I don’t think Mo is too far off, but he will not feature tomorrow and from there, we have to go. It’s like touch and go… but I think next week at any point it is possible. He is on the way back, definitely, but not there yet.”

In January, Salah suffered a hamstring injury during the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations. The Egyptian made an appearance against Brentford on February 17 and also recorded a goal and an assist during the Reds' 4-1 win on February. However, he has missed Liverpool's matches against Luton Town and Chelsea.

Klopp stated that Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai have resumed training while Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz, and Alexis Mac Allister are fine.

