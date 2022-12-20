Tottenham eye surprise move for Barcelona star - Reports

According to Mundo Desportivo, Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a surprise move for Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele. Dembele was renewed with the Catalan club in July and his current contract will expire in 2024.

However, his contract had a new clause. When he first arrived from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, the player had a release clause of €400 million. But his current clause stands at €100 million, which can be paid in two installments.

Barcelona didn't report this clause. Rather, the piece of information was known through the media.

This has made him a subject of interest for several Premier League clubs, including Tottenham. Spurs already have the likes of Richarlison, Son Heung-Min, Dejan Kulusevski, and more at their disposal. However, adding Dembele will give them an extra edge.

The Frenchman has been crucial for the Catalan club under Xavi Hernandez this season. He has made 20 appearances, scoring five goals and providing seven assists.

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele was slammed for his performance in the FIFA World Cup final

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

While Ousmane Dembele has been in good form for Barcelona this season, he had a shocker against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final on December 18. The winger lost possession on multiple occasions. He also gave away a penalty that resulted in Argentina's opening goal.

Stuart Pearce spoke about the Tottenham target (via talkSPORT):

“Dembele is having the worst game I’ve ever seen anyone have. He’s given the penalty away and has probably given away every pass that he’s had after that. I feel sorry for the lad, he’s given the penalty away. His performance has been shocking to be fair."

Gary Neville also slammed the Frenchman for his role in the penalty. The Manchester United legend said on ITV's coverage:

“The penalty I have to say, I know Dembele is a wide player, but honestly… his initial challenge, you know what Di Maria is going to do. He’s been doing it for 10 years. It’s embarrassing, and I’m torn on one. I think it’s a soft penalty, but also the stupidity of when you do that and get wrong side, you almost deserve to get found out.”

