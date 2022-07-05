Tottenham fan burns Christian Eriksen jersey as Manchester United transfer edges closer

A Tottenham Hotspur fan has expressed his anger by burning his Christian Eriksen shirt after the Denmark international verbally agreed to join Manchester United.

The 30-year-old former Tottenham midfielder left after his contract with the English club expired without further extension and joined Serie A giants Inter Milan in 2020.

The Dane returned to the Premier League in January 2022, featuring for Brentford on a short-term contract, which expired on June 30. He was offered a fresh contract by the Bees in addition to Manchester United. However, Eriksen is said to have agreed verbally to a contract with the Red Devils, according to The Guardian.

Eriksen suffered a sudden cardiac arrest on the pitch and collapsed during Denmark's Euro 2020 group match against Finland. He was advised not to continue his professional football career as he could once again put his life at risk due to the unpredictable nature of his medical situation.

Serie A, in 2021, announced that Christian Eriksen would not be allowed to play for Inter Milan in Italy due to the presence of an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator he had implanted during the surgery. The midfielder joined Premier League side Brentford in January 2022 after having recovered from his condition. Eriksen played 11 matches for Brentford in the league and scored one goal, providing four assists.

Eriksen is regarded as one of Tottenham Hotspur's most respected players after having spent seven years of his professional career with the English club. Tottenham fans are not happy with his potential move to league rivals Old Trafford and have expressed their anger openly.

Manchester United players hit the training ground ahead of the pre-season friendlies, Cristiano Ronaldo misses out

Most Manchester United players have returned to the training ground ahead of the pre-season friendlies in late July.

The Red Devils will play six games in 20 days, across four different countries, ahead of the new season under their new full-time manager Erik ten Hag. However, the presence of their superstar player, Cristiano Ronaldo, remains unclear after he expressed his desire to move to another club.

Manchester United's 2022 tour will begin with United playing away in Thailand, where they will take on arch-rivals Liverpool in Ten Hag’s very first match in charge on Tuesday 12 July. The Red Devils will then move to Australia to play another friendly with the A-League runner-up Melbourne Victory at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground Stadium on July 15th.

They are also scheduled to play Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in other pre-season friendlies.

