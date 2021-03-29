Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho considering move for Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly contemplating a move for Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian playmaker has struggled to settle at Camp Nou due to a mixture of poor form and injuries. Barcelona are now ready to move on from the former Liverpool man in the summer.

According to Don Balon, Jose Mourinho believes his Tottenham Hotspur side are still a few signings away from challenging for the Premier League title, and will look to make some key signings when the transfer window opens. The Portuguese tactician believes Philippe Coutinho can add some much-needed creativity and goals to his squad.

Philippe Coutinho joined Barcelona in 2018 in a deal worth €160 million from Liverpool. The Brazilian was considered to be one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe when he joined the Catalans and was expected to be the ideal replacement for Neymar.

Coutinho, however, failed to settle at Barcelona, and was sent to Bayern Munich on a season-long loan last year. The 28-year-old refound his form during his time with the German giants, and was a prominent member of the Bayern Munich squad that won the treble last year.

Bayern Munich did not exercise their option to buy Philippe Coutinho at the end of his loan spell, and the former Liverpool man returned to Barcelona last summer.

Coutinho has failed to live up to expectations this season. The 28-year-old has missed a number of games due to injury and, with Barcelona looking to raise funds for new signings, Coutinho could be deemed dispensable by the club's hierarchy.

Tottenham Hotspur are in desperate need of more attacking options. The club have been heavily reliant on Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min for goals this season, and will need to sign another quality attacking player to add creativity to the squad.

Tottenham Hotspur have struggled for goals this season and Jose Mourinho's side appear short on attacking options. With Gareth Bale set to return to Real Madrid after the end of his loan spell, a move for Coutinho could be on the cards for the north London side.

Philippe Coutinho could follow in the footsteps of Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, and Martin Odegaard by leaving La Liga and joining the Premier League to rejuvenate his career.