Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Wolves: Player Ratings as Harry Kane scores historic goal in competitive contest | Premier League 2022-23

Harry Kane scored the winner as Tottenham Hotspur took home all three points in a tightly contested fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The fixture kicked off gameweek three of the Premier League and saw Spurs jump to the top of the table after Kane recorded a historic 250 career goals for Tottenham Hotspur.

Harry Kane broke the Premier League record for the most goals scored by a player for a single club. The record was previously held by Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, who slipped to second after Kane's goal today.

Wolves seemed the better side until the break, often outclassing Spurs in the middle of the park. Spurs were second to every ball until they came out a revitalized side after half-time.

Wolves will certainly rue their missed chances, as they had a great chance to take home some points. On that note, let's take a look at Tottenham Hotspur's player ratings from the game:

Ratings of Tottenham Hotspur's starting XI against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Hugo Lloris - 7/10

Lloris enjoyed a decent game between the posts. He had several quiet periods, but was certainly up to the mark whenever required. He also did a great job of managing Wolves' attacks from either wing.

Davinson Sanchez - 6.5/10

The Colombian had a good outing on the right side of the defensive three. He dealt with attacks fairly well, but often found himself out of place against Wolves' left-wing players.

Eric Dier - 7/10

Eric Dier played at the heart of the defensive three and was up to the mark. He dealt with offensive threats adequately and displayed great passing to enable Tottenham's build-up play.

Ben Davies - 6.5/10

Ben Davies was fielded on the left side of the defensive three and was adept at handling the challenge he was faced with.

He seemed to lack a yard of pace on occasion, but ultimately finished the game with a clean sheet. He also formed a good passing partnership with Ivan Perisic on the left wing.

Emerson Royal - 7/10

Emerson Royal played as a right wing-back and contributed well in both defense and attack.

He looked slightly underwhelming in the first half, but performed far better in the second. He also delivered a couple of dangerous crosses to make matters difficult for the visitors.

Pierre-Emile Hojberg - 6/10

Pierre-Emile Hojberg started in central midfield for Spurs. His first-half performance was lackluster, as he was outclassed by the likes of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho in the center of the park.

He had a better second half to ensure Spurs took home all three points.

Rodrigo Bentacur - 6/10

Rodrigo Bentacur lined up alongside Hojberg at the heart of midfield. His passing was average, barring a couple of creative passes to unlock Wolves' defense.

Antonio Conte will expect his midfielders to be better if they are to challenge for the Premier League title.

Ivan Perisic - 9/10

Ivan Perisic had an excellent outing on his Spurs debut. He was a constant threat on the left-wing, often delivering dangerous crosses into the box. His pace and dribbling often had Wolves' defenders in a fix.

Dejan Kulusevski - 8/10

Dejan Kulusevski had yet another great evening on the right-wing. He carried the ball progressively throughout and made some excellent crosses to cause chaos in the box.

Son Heung-Min - 7/10

Son Heung-Min has looked a bit off the pace this season. He had several chances, but was unable to convert any of them. Son will be looking to add some finesse to his game as the season progresses.

Harry Kane - 9/10

Harry Kane scored the 250th goal of his Tottenham career to ensure Spurs took all three points and went to the top of the table.

He was doubtless Spurs' man of the match, scoring off a Tottenham corner and also hitting the bar once from Kulusevski's cross.

Ratings of Tottenham Hotspur's substitutes against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Ryan Sessegnon - 7/10

Ryan Sessegnon replaced Ivan Perisic and was on the pitch for about 18 minutes. He didn't face too much of a threat and was adept at handling Adama Traore whenever required.

Richarlison - 8/10

RIcharlison was a livewire after he replaced Son Heung-min in the 76th minute. He made several direct runs and created many chances, looking the most likely to score amongst all his teammates.

His substitution was met with the Tottenham fans' praise, and he certainly lived up to their expectations.

Yves Bissouma - N/A

Bissouma replaced Kulusevski in the 86th minute and spent too few minutes on the pitch to warrant a rating.

