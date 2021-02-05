Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho takes another dig at Dele Alli after Chelsea defeat

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has taken yet another dig at England international Dele Alli after his side's disappointing loss to Chelsea on Thursday.

Spurs suffered a third straight defeat in the Premier League as they slumped to a 1-0 loss at home to Thomas Tuchel’s side.

In the post-game interview, Jose Mourinho revealed that the growing list of injuries, alongside the absence of England playmaker Dele Alli, who is healthy and fit, was a major reason for their dire attacking display.

The Portuguese tactician took a quick jibe at Alli, who has been used sparsely this season, saying the playmaker has failed to impress since his appointment as the Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Mourinho said:

"(Sergio) Reguilon means something for our attacking football, Harry Kane means something to our attacking football.

"Giovani Lo Celso means something and a good Dele Alli that we haven't had yet also means something to that. It also is about not having the players to change things. It's also about the confidence."

Dele Alli continues to be overlooked by Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho

Dele Alli has fallen out of favour at Tottenham Hotspur under Jose Mourinho

Dele Alli has fallen down the pecking order at Tottenham Hotspur since Jose Mourinho took charge at the dugout in 2019.

The England international has made just one start in four appearances in the Premier League this season. He has featured just 12 times across all competitions, with the bulk of those appearances coming in cup competitions.

The Spurs man was linked with a sensational reunion with former boss Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain in the winter transfer window, but a move failed to materialise.

Since moving to the north London club from MK Dons as a teenager, Dele Alli has made 232 appearances across six seasons, scoring 63 goals and 52 assists.

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten by Chelsea after midfielder Jorginho calmly converted his first-half spot-kick following Eric Dier’s reckless foul on Timo Werner.

Jose Mourinho will be hoping for a perfect response when his side welcome relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.