Tottenham Hotspur confirm departure of 13 players including former England international 

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the departure of 13 players including backup goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga and former England international Danny Rose, ahead of a vital summer.

Tottenham are in for a massive rebuilding job in the upcoming transfer window. Spurs are not only looking for a new manager but are also fighting to keep talisman Harry Kane at the club.

The summer overhaul began with the club deciding against renewing contracts for 13 fringe players on Thursday. The outgoing team members include academy players as well as the aforementioned Danny Rose and Paulo Gazzaniga.

Danny Rose leaves Tottenham Hotspur after 14 years

Danny Rose is the most notable of the 13 players set to leave Tottenham Hotspur. The 30-year-old left-back was signed from Leeds for a mere £1 million back in 2007. Since joining, the former England international has played 214 times for Tottenham Hotspur, helping the club become Champions League regulars.

Under the management of Mauricio Pochettino, Rose established himself as a first-team regular. The 30-year-old helped Spurs reach the 2019 Champions League final, where they lost to Liverpool.

Despite having a stellar time at Tottenham, Rose failed to nail down a starting berth during Jose Mourinho's tenure and was eventually loaned out to Newcastle United.

The left-back has not made a single appearance for Tottenham Hotspur this season after failing to secure a permanent move away from North London last summer.

Danny Rose playing for Spurs in the Champions League. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Another departing player who tasted first-team football at Tottenham Hotspur is goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga. The 29-year-old Argentinian was briefly a backup to Hugo Lloris and spent the last few months on loan at Spanish side Elche. Gazzaniga only made 37 appearances for Tottenham in his 4-year spell at the club.

With Tottenham already having a backup goalkeeper in Joe Hart, Gazzaniga has been deemed surplus to requirements.

Tottenham Hotspur now have a tough two months ahead of them. The club are on the verge of losing main man Harry Kane and their Premier League rivals Manchester City and Manchester United are reportedly interested in the superstar striker.

Tottenham are also yet to announce a new permanent manager. The North London club have been linked to various top coaches across Europe, including ex-boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Chairman Daniel Levy has a lot of work to do this summer. With Tottenham Hotspur failing to qualify for the Champions League, attracting top players and a world-class manager could be a difficult task.