Tottenham Hotspur defender crashes Mercedes into bar terrace, picture of horror incident surfaces

Tottenham Hotspur defender Destiny Udogie, who is currently on loan at Udinese, crashed his Mercedes into a bar on Wednesday (April 12).

Udogie, 20, was driving in the middle of the night when he hit a number of tables outside an unnamed bar and then into a window with his car. Fortunately, the Italy U21 international was left unhurt in the collision.

As per Il Messaggero Veneto, Udogie has caused an estimated €3000 worth of damage. However, no injuries to civilians were reported.

The police authorities in the city of Udine performed a breathalyzer test on Udogie, but the results are still awaited, as per Il Mattino. Udinese have said that the left-back will be sanctioned without specifying how.

An offensive-minded wing-back blessed with pace and stamina, the Italian joined Tottenham from Udinese for an initial £15 million last summer. Subsequently, he rejoined Udinese on a temporary switch.

Udogie, who has a contract until June 2027 with Spurs, has registered three goals and as many assists in 26 games for Udinese this season.

Jamie Carragher suggests three managers who Tottenham Hotspur should appoint next

Speaking on The Overlap, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said that Tottenham should monitor Roberto De Zerbi, Julian Nagelsmann and Ruben Amorim ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 term. He elaborated:

"I think Chelsea, [Manchester] City and United – if they have a bad season they can rectify it in one summer... with a lot of money and attack the transfer market. If you look at the job [Mikel] Arteta has done, he's built that up. [Jurgen] Klopp did that as well."

Urging Tottenham to hire a patient manager, Carragher continued:

"I think Tottenham need that. When you think about what [Mauricio] Pochettino did, it was almost like a building block. Spurs have to have, it doesn't have to be a young coach, but they have to have a manager who is prepared to build his team over three or four years, the same way Arsenal have done or Liverpool."

Sharing his thoughts on Antonio Conte's successor, Carragher added:

"They need the new Pochettino if you like, a younger coach who thinks they are going to build something, because they never will have the money like Chelsea and City. Who that is, I'm not sure – maybe it's the guy at Brighton, he looks really good, it looks like they are going for Nagelsmann. He's a young manager and there is a Portuguese guy at Sporting CP who people are talking about."

