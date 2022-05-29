Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon stunned by Real Madrid star's incredible performance against Liverpool in Champions League final

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Sergio Reguilon expressed his admiration for Thibaut Courtois for his spectacular performance in Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League victory over Liverpool on Saturday.

The Belgian was on fire at the Stade de France, pulling off a series of incredible saves as Los Blancos won 1-0 to lift a record-extending 14th title in the competition.

Statistically, the Reds were the more dangerous side, mustering 24 shots (six times more than Real Madrid) with nine on target. Yet, manager Jurgen Klopp's side fired a blank because of Courtois, who was in inspired form. He denied Mohamed Salah a few times, including once late on, deflecting his shot over. Courtois also frustrated Sadio Mane after blocking his brilliant effort in the first half from close range.

Overall, the former Chelsea custodian made a record nine saves on the night to deservedly take home the 'Man of the Match' award. His performance garnered Courtois plenty of plaudits from rival fans, former players and even former teammate Reguilon, who took to Twitter to express his admiration for the talismanic shotstopper.

The Spaniard simply wrote 'Thibaut Courtois' with an exploding head emoji.

Joining from Chelsea in 2018, Courtois was deemed the worst signing of the season during his first year at the club as Real Madrid went through a turbulent campaign.

GOAL @goal Thibaut Courtois just dropped the greatest goalkeeping performance in Champions League final history Thibaut Courtois just dropped the greatest goalkeeping performance in Champions League final history 🐐 https://t.co/6hkkLObcBJ

However, since then, the 30-year-old has re-established himself as among the best goalkeepers in the world with a series of top-notch displays.

However, the 2021-22 season has by far been the best of his career yet, keeping 22 clean sheets in 51 games. He played a key role in their La Liga and Champions League success.

Real Madrid haunt Liverpool again

Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final before knocking them out in the quarterfinals of the competition last year. Now, for the third time in the last five years, history has been repeated, Los Blancos ended the Merseyside's European charge.

This was the strongest Liverpool side they faced in the last five years, boasting more experience, quality and squad depth. However, Madrid still reigned supreme once again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav