Tottenham Hotspur star considers summer exit amidst interest from Barcelona - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is reportedly seriously considering a move away from White Hart Lane this summer. Spanish giants Barcelona are rumored to be the 'most attractive' option for Harry Kane, who is yet to commit his future to Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Ian McGarry of the Transfer Window podcast, Harry Kane is the subject of interest from a number of Europe's top clubs. Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Barcelona are rumored to be interested in signing Kane in the summer. The report suggests the possibility of joining Barcelona appeals most to the Tottenham star.

Harry Kane rose through the youth ranks at Tottenham Hotspur before being promoted to the first team in 2009. Kane subsequently spent the next four seasons on loan at various English clubs in the lower divisions before finally making his debut for Tottenham in the 2014-15 season.

He has since developed into one of the most lethal strikers in Europe, scoring an astonishing 215 goals in 321 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur.

Harry Kane has, however, not managed to win any silverware with Tottenham and could be set to leave his boyhood club in the summer to join a team that will fight for trophies next season.

"It is our information that Kane is seriously considering moving away from Tottenham Hotspur and as a result, other clubs have been in touch with his representatives," said McGarry.

"We understand that the one that is most attractive at this moment in time is Barcelona. Barcelona are a team who are behind in La Liga and who are experiencing by their standards a bit of a poor season," he claimed.

Barcelona could look to sign Harry Kane as an alternative to Erling Haaland

Harry Kane in action for England

Barcelona have blown hot and cold this season under Ronald Koeman but have shown signs of improvement in recent months which suggests the club is heading in the right direction.

However, the Catalan giants are one or two major signings away from mounting a serious challenge for the La Liga and Champions League titles next season. Barcelona failed to sign a replacement for Luis Suarez last summer and will make the signing of a forward their top priority when the transfer window opens.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for Erling Haaland this summer, but with the Norwegian seemingly destined to join Real Madrid, the Catalans could turn to Harry Kane as an alternative option.