Tottenham Hotspur star Dominic Solanke makes Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo decision as he builds ultimate XI

Dominik Solanke appears to have taken a position on the GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Tottenham Hotspur forward recently built his ultimate XI and included Ronaldo while his archrival Messi didn’t get the nod.

Speaking recently with Mail Sport, Solanke was asked to build his ultimate XI with the formation being 4-4-2. Starting with the goalkeeper, Solanke chose Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar in goal. In the defensive department, Kyle Walker was his right back, Virgil van Dijk and Rio Ferdinand were picked as center backs while Ashley Cole got the nod in the left back position.

Moving to the midfield, Solanke picked N’Golo Kante and Yaya Toure as central midfielders. Cristiano Ronaldo got the right winger/midfield position while Mohamed Salah got the left-wing/midfield position ahead of Lionel Messi. Didier Drogba and Thierry Henry led the line as center forward and striker, respectively.

The Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo debate has continued to divide fans for years. The pair are still strutting their stuff at their respective clubs despite being in the twilight of their careers.

"Those of us who played against them realize the difference" – When Rodri picked best player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Back in November, Manchester City midfielder Rodri gave his two cents on who the better player is between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Spaniard made his choice on the GOAT debate a few days after he pipped Real Madrid’s Vinicius to the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

In an interview on the Spanish television program El Hormiguero, Rodri was asked who the best player in history is, to which he responded:

"I have no doubt, Messi."

Rodri went on to point out the differences between Ronaldo and Messi, saying:

"Cristiano has managed to match Messi without innate talent. But those of us who played against them realize the difference. We didn't want Cristiano to step into the box; he was lethal there. But with Messi, he happened everywhere on the pitch."

"The ball would come to Messi and you'd say: 'Danger.' When I started to play against him, he would try to take the ball away from you and he would dodge you like a heifer," the Spanish national team player reiterated, ending by saying that when Messi touched it "the feeling I had was that something bad was going to happen."

Lionel Messi has won the most Ballons d’Or in football history. He has won it eight times while Cristiano Ronaldo has won it five times.

