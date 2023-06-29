Tottenham Hotspur stat Son Heung-Min is set to become a year younger after a rule change in Korea. A new rule has been passed under President Yoon Suk Yeol. Before, Korean babies were considered one year old at birth. Then, their age increased by one on the following January 1.

However, now age will be counted according to the international system. Hence, most of the Korean population is set to become one or two years younger overnight. Son Heung-Min is also set to become younger.

Tottenham, however, won't have to change their registration in the Premier League. The South Korean captain, born on July 8, 1992, is registered as 30 years old in accordance with the international aging system.

Actor Tom Holland tipped Son Heung-Min to leave Tottenham and join Real Madrid

Son Heing-Min has been a key player for Tottenham in recent seasons. He has so far made 372 appearances for Spurs, scoring 145 goals and providing 85 assists. Son is one of the north London-based side's key players.

The South Korean is also the favorite player of English actor Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man on screen.

Speaking about Son, Holland recently said (via SportBIBLE):

"I'd say go to Madrid. Go and be the best football player in the world that you deserve to be."

He further added that Spurs' talisman Harry Kane should also move to the Spanish capital and take the next step in his career.

Holland said:

"Son, and I'd say go with him. Go together! Go and win the Champions League together please!"

Both Kane and Son are the faces of Spurs' attack. The former was recently heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

However, he seems closer to joining Bayern Munich at this point in time. Son, on the other hand, is expected to stay put in the Premier League.

