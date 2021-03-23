Tottenham Hotspur tracking England goalkeepers as potential Hugo Lloris replacement - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly exploring Dean Henderson, Nick Pope, and Sam Johnstone as potential replacements for Hugo Lloris, who has been heavily tipped to leave the north London club in the summer.

According to The Sun, Tottenham have made a shortlist containing all three England goalkeepers. Reports have suggested that Hugo Lloris could leave Tottenham as he has just one year left on his deal with the club. Jose Mourinho's side have given no indication that they will offer the French keeper a new contract.

Hugo Lloris joined Tottenham Hotspur from Lyon in the summer of 2012 in a deal worth €10 million. During his nine years with the club, Lloris has gone on to make 363 appearances in all competitions.

He has also developed into one of the best goalkeepers of his generation, and has been capped 120 times by the France national side, winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Les Blues.

Lloris has, however, been prone to the occasional error which has proven to be costly for Tottenham. The 34-year-old slammed his team-mates after Tottenham Hotspur's 3-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League, labelling their performances 'a disgrace'.

Jose Mourinho has reportedly identified Dean Henderson, Nick Pope and Sam Johnstone as potential replacements for Hugo Lloris.

Dean Henderson was one of the standout goalkeepers in the Premier League last season during his loan spell with Sheffield United. He is currently the second-choice goalkeeper at Manchester United and, despite being a regular in the Red Devils' starting line-up in recent weeks, could look for a move away from the club.

Nick Pope has been impressive for Burnley in recent years. It seems like a matter of time before the 28-year-old makes the move to one of the Premier League's top clubs. He could also prove to be a much cheaper option than Dean Henderson.

Sam Johnstone has put in a number of impressive performances for West Brom this season, which has earned him a call-up to the England squad. The Baggies are likely to be relegated this season, which could result in Johnstone leaving the club to extend his stay in the Premier League.

Tottenham have lined up England trio Dean Henderson, Nick Pope and Sam Johnstone as potential transfers to replace Hugo Lloris.

Tottenham Hotspur could choose Nick Pope or Sam Johnstone to replace Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris in Premier League action for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur are likely to focus their efforts on signing either Nick Pope or Sam Johnstone this summer to replace Hugo Lloris. Spurs do not believe Manchester United will sell Dean Henderson to one of their Premier League rivals.

Hugo Lloris didn't hold back following Tottenham's Europa League exit.

Tottenham will use the rest of the season to track Nick Pope and Sam Johnstone's performances before deciding which keeper to pursue in the summer.