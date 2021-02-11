Tottenham Hotspur unhappy with Gareth Bale's performances since his loan move from Real Madrid - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly unhappy with Gareth Bale due to his dismal performances since his loan move from Real Madrid.

The Welshman joined Spurs on loan for the rest of the season last summer and has failed to reach the levels that were expected of him.

According to the latest episode of the 'Here We Go' podcast by Fabrizio Romano, the chances of Tottenham Hotspur signing Gareth Bale on a permanent transfer this summer are highly unlikely.

Gareth Bale joined Tottenham Hotspur from Southampton in the summer of 2007. He developed into one of the best footballers in the world at the club, winning the PFA's Player of the Year award in 2011 and 2013.

Bale then moved to Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 for a fee of £85 million. The winger played an integral role as Los Blancos won four Champions League titles, two La Liga trophies and a Copa Del Rey during his time at the club.

The 31-year-old was often linked with a move away from Real Madrid in recent years after being deprived of regular playing time by manager Zinedine Zidane. The club were desperate to get rid of his mammoth €650,000-per-week wages and decided to send him on loan to Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

Real Madrid are keen to sell Gareth Bale permanently at the end of the season, but it seems unlikely that Spurs will sign their former star.

Gareth Bale has made just 15 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur this season, six of which have come in the Premier League. He has primarily been used in cup competitions against weaker opponents.

EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham question Gareth Bale's appetite with patience wearing thin over £250,000-per-week loanee's work-rate | @SamiMokbel81_DM https://t.co/66zKWvEeys — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) February 5, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur unlikely to sign Gareth Bale on a permanent transfer from Real Madrid

Gareth Bale is likely to return to Real Madrid at the end of the season

Real Madrid were hoping that a move back to Tottenham Hotspur would help Gareth Bale rejuvenate his career and seal a permanent transfer away from the Spanish capital.

However, things have not gone according to plan for Los Blancos. Gareth Bale has failed to impress Jose Mourinho and has become a regular fixture on the Spurs bench.

⚽️ Of the 66 goalscorers to muster 10+ shots in the Europa League this season, Gareth Bale (5.9%) has the 𝙛𝙞𝙛𝙩𝙝 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙨𝙩 conversion rate in the competition



😖 It's time to admit that Bale's proven an expensive gamble that hasn't paid off for Spurshttps://t.co/uoFHfBK9A8 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 3, 2021

It seems likely that Gareth Bale will return to Real Madrid this summer as he is under contract with the club until 2022.