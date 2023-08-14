Tottenham linked with shock move for Arsenal star as possible replacement for Harry Kane - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly placed Arsenal's Folarin Balogun on their radar as a potential replacement for departed star Harry Kane, as per the UK Metro.

Following Kane's much-publicized transfer to Bayern Munich over the weekend, Spurs need a prolific No. 9, prompting speculation about the club's transfer pursuits.

While Ange Postecoglou, Spurs' manager, has claimed minimal disruption to his plans, the anticipation of a new striker signing before the summer transfer window closes remains high.

Despite having signed Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central, a 19-year-old talent meant for the future, Tottenham is searching for an immediate solution.

The unlikely candidate for this role is Arsenal's Folarin Balogun, a 22-year-old with an impressive loan stint at Reims during the previous season. Despite his loan success, Balogun seems out of favor in Mikel Arteta's plans at Arsenal, opening the door for a potential transfer.

The Gunners are reportedly willing to part with him for a price tag of £50 million, with Monaco and West Ham showing interest. Initially considered a contender, Inter Milan has been priced out of the race.

The speculation around Tottenham's interest in Balogun comes with a twist, given the fierce rivalry between the two North London clubs. However, it wouldn't be unprecedented for a player to cross the divide between them.

Some notable examples include Sol Campbell, Rohan Ricketts, David Bentley, William Gallas, and Emmanuel Adebayor.

Yet, it's essential to note that the pursuit of Balogun is just one of several options Tottenham is reportedly exploring. The Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport has also linked Tottenham to Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, Porto's Mehdi Taremi, and Gent's Gift Orban.

Arsenal's new signing Jurrien Timber faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines following a serious knee injury

Arsenal's recent signing Jurrien Timber's Premier League debut took a bleak turn as he suffered a 'serious knee injury' during the team's 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest in the season opener.

Timber's unfortunate injury occurred following a robust challenge on Brennan Johnson that earned him a booking on Saturday, August 13. Despite receiving initial treatment, he was forced off just five minutes later, assisted by medical staff.

The £40 million summer acquisition from Ajax had raised hopes among Arsenal fans, eager to see the Dutch international in complete form. However, an official update has yet to be provided by the club.

A recent report from MailSport has compounded fears, suggesting that Timber may grapple with a 'significant knee ligament injury.

This setback could keep him sidelined for several months. The extent of the injury will likely shape the Gunners' plans and strategies for the upcoming season.