Tottenham captain Harry Kane was fortunate to get a penalty in last weekend's Premier League match against Brighton.

The England captain backed into Adam Lallana, as he jumped in the air to clear a ball in the box, drawing the foul from the former Liverpool player.

However, manager Jose Mourinho was unhappy with suggestions that his No.9 was 'clever'' with the contact.

The Portuguese, in typical fashion, asked the media to call out Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea players for simulation.

“What is the media speaking about? What are you speaking about?"



Speaking in a press conference ahead of the Europa League clash against Ludogorets, he said:

You are confused because you could be speaking about some Manchester United players, you could be speaking about some Manchester City players, you could be speaking about some Liverpool players, you could be speaking about some Chelsea players.

And you are speaking about Harry Kane? Who was in a position to control the ball in a dangerous position and Lallana comes with a very reckless action and committed a foul. Why are you speaking about being clever or not being clever? Being clever is to hold the ball, and shoot and score. It was a foul.

Why are you speaking about us? Speak about Liverpool, speak about Manchester City, speak about Manchester United. Speak about these penalties where you see the clever guy… when somebody comes and blows, they fall on the floor. Don't speak about Harry Kane.

Tottenham started strong in the Premier League, sitting just two points behind Liverpool on the table. The North London side last won a trophy back in 2007-08, when they lifted the EFL Cup.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs strengthened their team in the transfer window, signing the likes of Sergio Reguilón, Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg, and Gareth Bale.

The Real Madrid forward who is on loan at the moment scored for Mourinho's side this weekend.