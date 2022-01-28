Tottenham and Newcastle make offer for Barcelona linked forward: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are entering a bidding war with Barcelona for Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard is currently on loan at Juventus from parent club Atletico Madrid.

Morata's future in Turin has come under question after the Bianconeri completed Dusan Vlahovic's signing from Serie A rivals Fiorentina yesterday.

The Catalans were supposedly leading the race for his signature, having been linked with the former Real Madrid and Chelsea striker.

However, the Rojiblancos wouldn't fancy offloading their player to a direct rival, especially when there's significant interest from abroad.

Spurs have emerged as potential suitors for Morata as they seek to boost their wayward attacking vanguard.

Harry Kane has struggled for goals this season but remains an important member of the squad. So the Spaniard can expect himself to compete for minutes with him.

The Lilywhites were also in the running for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Adama Traore but Barcelona edged them in that regard by getting him on loan.

Newcastle to compete with top guns like Tottenham and Barcelona

Antonio Conte's squad will now be looking to avenge the same by snatching Morata right under their noses, although there's another rival club in the mix.

Newcastle have been linked with a host of clubs following their Saudi takeover last year and Morata is apparently on their radar too.

The Magpies forked out a hefty £25 million for Chris Wood from Burnley last summer while also having Callum Wilson in their ranks.

But the Spaniard's CV easily outmuscles theirs, boasting the experience of playing with top sides and winning a few titles too, including the Champions League.

Morata is no stranger to the Premier League, either, having spent a year-and-a-half in the English top-flight with Chelsea, scoring 16 goals in 47 appearances. His form in the current season is also decent, scoring eight goals and making five assists in 29 games for Juventus in all competitions.

With a player like him leading their offensive vanguard, Newcastle's chances of avoiding relegation could go up a few notches.

