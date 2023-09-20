"Tottenham, you're next", "Perfect way to start our UCL title charge" - Twitter explodes as Arsenal breeze past PSV in UCL fixture

Fans were ecstatic as Arsenal ended their six-year UEFA Champions League absence with an emphatic 4-0 home win over PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday (September 20).

Bukayo Saka opened the floodgates in the eighth minute, and there would be no looking back for Mikel Arteta's side. Saka turned provider 12 minutes later, setting up Leandro Trossard to double the hosts' advantage.

Trossard then turned provider as Gabriel Jesus put the Gunners three goals to the good seven minutes before the break. Twenty minutes from time, captain Martin Odegaard put the gloss on a resounding win, thumping a low left-footed drive into the bottom corner.

Arteta then took off his first three goalscorers, Declan Rice and Oleksandr Zinchenko, ahead of the north London Premier League derby at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (September 24).

Fans reacted with joy as the Gunners put on an impressive performance in their first Champions League game in six years.

One tweeted:

"TOTTENHMAM, YOU'RE NEXT"

Another chimed in:

"PERFECT WAY TO START OUR UCL TITLE CHARGE"

Here's a look at the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Both Arsenal and Spurs have made superb starts to their Premier League campaign, winning four of their five games and drawing the other. Spurs (second) are ahead of the fourth-placed Gunners on goal difference, with Liverpool third.

"We were really good in both boxes" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was understandably pleased with his team's performance in his first UEFA Champions League game at the helm of the Gunners. Arteta's side dominated proceedings from the off, as they hardly put a foot wrong.

The Spaniard told TNT Sports (as per the BBC) that it was a memorable Champions League return for his team:

"We enjoyed it. From the first minute we went for it. We were really good in both boxes, and in the Champions League, when you are really good in both boxes, you have a chance. In between the boxes, there are things to improve, but inside the boxes, we were phenomenal."

About the big derby at the Emirates on Sunday, the Spaniard said that the focus will turn to Ange Postecoglou's side after savoring the PSV win on the day.

He said:

"I will enjoy the moment, enjoy the victory, and tomorrow I will focus on Spurs because we have a big game coming up."

The Gunners will move into the Premier League top two if they beat Spurs at the weekend.