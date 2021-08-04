Tottenham planning swoop for Barcelona midfielder - Reports

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho's future remains up in the air. The Brazilian still doesn't know exactly where he will be plying his trade next season as the Catalan giants are leaving all options open. It is possible we could see the player make a return to the Premier League.

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur is keeping tabs on the midfielder. The EPL outfit is on the verge of losing their star player Harry Kane to Manchester City and are considering their next big signing to replace the striker.

📰[MD] | Tottenham are interested in signing Coutinho. — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) August 3, 2021

Kane is yet to return to Spurs' training ground following the Euros break in a bid to force his transfer to the Etihad Stadium.

The Cityzens are said to be negotiating a deal worth over £100 million to secure the signature of the Englishman.

Harry Kane is considering an official transfer request in an attempt to force a move to #ManCity this summer. Some close to Tottenham believe it could come in the next few days. @ManCity's hierarchy are considering what type of bid to submit.



[via @IndyFootball] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 3, 2021

Coutinho, meanwhile, continues with his recovery from a knee injury that cut short his outing with Barcelona last season. His progress is going well, and he's even joined the Catalans in training.

Everything suggests he'll be back to full fitness before the next campaign kicks off.

Philippe Coutinho has failed to light things up in Catalonia

What is Barcelona's stance on Coutinho?

Barcelona is yet to really make a solid decision on Coutinho. The Catalans are still battling an economic crisis and are said to be looking to offload a number of their players to lighten their wage bill and abide by La Liga's wage cap policy.

The Brazilian is one of the top earners at Camp Nou. Should a candid offer be tabled, it is clear that they would part ways with him.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Ronald Koeman is open to the idea of having Coutinho on his side next term in case Barcelona fails to get a favorable deal for him.

The Dutchman feels the midfielder could play a significant role for the team in the upcoming campaign.

Coutinho joined the Blaugrana in 2018, but he's failed to live up to expectations in the Catalan capital. He has a record of 23 goals and 14 assists from 90 appearances for the club across all competitions.

The next few days will reveal whether he will continue in Catalonia or not.

