Tottenham’s Eric Dier reveals Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale has been ‘winding him up’ inside the England FIFA World Cup camp for fairly strange reason

Tottenham Hotspur star Eric Dier has revealed the strange reason Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been winding him up ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

While both players are rivals from both sides of north London, it's something Dier did for England that has gotten Ramsdale teasing him.

Dier scored the winning penalty for the Three Lions back in 2018 when they faced off against Colombia in the knockout stages. After a 1-1 draw in extra time, it was Dier's blasting effort to the left that became the difference between the two sides.

However, Arsenal shot-stopper Ramsdale believes the shot wasn't a good one and should have been stopped.

(Ramsdale is surely right here.) Eric Dier reveals that Aaron Ramsdale has been winding him up about the fact that his crucial winning penalty against Colombia in 2018 was a "bad penalty", but Dier says that he tells Ramsdale he doesn't mind because it went in.(Ramsdale is surely right here.)

Nevertheless, it's time for Dier and Ramsdale to shift their focus to the national team. England start their adventure in Qatar against Iran in Group B on November 21.

They will also play the United States and Wales on November 26 and November 30, respectively.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale spoke about his teammates ahead of the FIFA World Cup

England Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale recently spoke about his club's teammates ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

He said about William Saliba (via the club's official website):

“He glides across the pitch, he doesn’t seem to sprint, He gets his big arm across people. He’s got everything honestly and he’s showing it on the pitch. He’s keeping some of the best strikers in the league quiet at the minute and all the credit goes to him.”

Speaking of the possibility of facing USA goalkeeper Matt Turner, Ramsdale said:

“The way I describe him, he is Tigger. He wants to say yes to everything. He has the classic American attitude where he says yes, he wants to do things. He wants to try things, he’s always happy, smiling. He’s fighting a losing battle at the minute because there’s probably six or seven English lads in the dressing room."

He continued:

"I think even the foreigners are giving him a little bit as well! But that would be special if both of us are at either end or he’s playing, or I’m playing. It will be a great game and I’ll be able to watch him of course as a friend. But for that 90 minutes, we want to win. I want him to have a good game, but at the end of the day, we want the win in that group.”

