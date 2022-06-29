Tottenham's Yves Bissouma cleared of sexual assault charges after initial arrest and subsequent bail last year 

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signing Yves Bissouma has been cleared of sexual assault charges that were filed against him last October, as per a Daily Mail report. The 25-year-old was part of an ongoing investigation by Sussex police following an incident at a nightclub in Brighton on October 6.

Authorities have made it clear that the Mali international has been released and no further action will be taken against him. Another unnamed male in his 40s remains under investigation and is currently out on bail until July 4.

Sussex Police said (via the Daily Mail):

"A man in his 40s from Brighton who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault has had his conditional bail extended until July 4, 2022."

They continued:

"A man in his 20s, also from Brighton, who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault has been released with no further action to be taken. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time."

Charlie Haffenden @JournoHaff Yves Bissouma has been cleared of sexual assault allegations made against him last October. #THFC Yves Bissouma has been cleared of sexual assault allegations made against him last October. #BHAFC 🚨 Yves Bissouma has been cleared of sexual assault allegations made against him last October. #BHAFC #THFC

The 25-year-old midfielder became the second footballer in a month to have sexual allegation charges dropped against him. The rape case against Cristiano Ronaldo was also dismissed by a US Court Judge earlier this month.

Tottenham Hotspur's faith in Yves Bissouma pays off as the player is now cleared of all wrongdoing in the sexual assault case

Yves Bissouma was signed by Tottenham Hotspur in a £25 million transfer last month. Back then, the player was still under investigation for the pending sexual assault case. Tottenham might've known that the player would be freed of all the charges while deciding to offer him a contract.

Bissouma was arrested outside a Brighton nightclub on charges of sexual assault and had applied for bail. The bail had to be modified so that the player could take part in the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport BREAKING: Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma is cleared of sexual assault allegations made against him last October trib.al/nVMH52e BREAKING: Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma is cleared of sexual assault allegations made against him last October trib.al/nVMH52e https://t.co/vRKyCnyng7

Bissouma joined the club last month on a four-year deal and became the club's most expensive signing of the current transfer window. Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster are the other two players that have agreed to join Spurs. Both will officially become Tottenham players on July 1 as they have joined the club on a free transfer.

It is not expected that either the club or the player will release a statement regarding this decision. With this chapter of his career closed, the player will be able to focus completely on his performance on the pitch.

