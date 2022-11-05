Tottenham star Eric Dier engaged to model Anna Modler who is the ex-girlfriend of former Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez

Anna Modler, the ex-girlfriend of former Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, has taken to social media to confirm that she is engaged to Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier.

Dier has been in good form for Tottenham this season, starting all but one of their 19 matches across all competitions. He has also scored two goals and helped Spurs keep four clean sheets in the Premier League.

The defender's performances for the north London giants saw him recalled to the England national team in September. He will not be hopeful of earning a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

It appears things have also been rosy for the former Sporting Lisbon defender off the field. The Sun reported in September that the player is dating South African model Anna Modler.

Anna has been in attendance in several of Tottenham's matches this season, as per the report. She was notably present in the stands as Dier scored and helped his side to a 6-2 win against Leicester City in the league.

The blonde reportedly even joked that she is the reason for the London outfit's fine form this season. Meanwhile, a friend of the couple stated that the pair are 'blissfully happy' after initially meeting through mutual pals.

Just over a month later, it has emerged that the two are now engaged to each other. Anna flaunted her engagement ring in her latest Instagram post, in which she can be seen standing close to Dier, and wrote: "I said ja."

Anna, incidentally, was previously in a relationship with former Arsenal forward Sanchez. She notably revealed that she was spending the lockdown with the Chile international in 2020.

While the two did not appear in public together, the model gave the game away after uploading snaps of the player's two dogs. That same year, she also posted a picture of herself inside the San Siro, the home of Sanchez's then-club Inter Milan.

Tottenham are five points below Arsenal in the league

Antonio Conte's Tottenham currently sit third in the Premier League table with 26 points. They have won eight, drawn two and lost three of their 13 matches so far.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are placed top of the table, having made a strong start to the campaign. They have 31 points to their name, having won 10, drawn one and lost one of their 12 games.

Mikel Arteta's side notably have a game in hand and can extend their lead over Spurs to eight points.

