Tottenham star Richarlison leaves pitch in tears after picking up injury inside five minutes of PL match against Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison's outing was cut short during their Premier League match against Southampton. He left the pitch in tears after picking up an injury inside the opening five minutes at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday, March 18.

The Brazil international, who contributed with an assist in Spurs' win over Nottingham Forest last week, started again but was forced to be substituted by Dejan Kulusevski. The setback now looks set to rule him out of Brazil's upcoming friendly against Morocco on March 25.

While Richarlison's injury was a blow for Tottenham, it was also a disappointing afternoon for the team as they let a two-goal lead slip to draw 3-3 against Southampton. The hosts scored a late injury-time equalizer through James Ward-Prowse from the spot to deny Spurs a victory.

Richarlison has had a frustrating and injury-hit debut season at Spurs since his move from Everton last summer. The forward is yet to score a Premier League goal this term and has been outspoken about his dissatisfaction with the team's performances.

After Tottenham's Champions League exit at the hands of AC Milan, Richarlison hit out at Spurs boss Antonio Conte and complained about his lack of playing time. Conte responded by calling the player "selfish" and stating that he had made a "mistake" in his interview.

The injury to Richarlison is another setback for Tottenham, who currently occupy the fourth spot with three wins in their last five Premier League games.

Richarlison will be hoping to recover quickly and return to the pitch as soon as possible to help Spurs secure a top-four finish in the league.

"I see a lot of selfish players. I don't see a team" - Antonio Conte slams Tottenham Hotspur players after 3-3 draw against Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte expressed his frustration with his players after the 3-3 draw with Southampton in the Premier League.

In his post-match interview, Conte criticized his team and said, via ESPN:

"I see a lot of selfish players. I don't see a team."

The Italian coach was clearly disappointed with the result and the performance of his players, who let a two-goal lead slip away.

Conte's comments suggest that he believes there is work to be done if they want to challenge for a Champions League spot.

