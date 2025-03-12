Tottenham star Son Heung-min picks 2 Real Madrid superstars and Mo Salah among his top 5 players to watch in world football currently

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min has picked two Real Madrid stars among the top five players he enjoys watching in world football. The South Korean captain is a global star and has spent the last decade with Spurs in the English Premier League.

Ad

In a recent interview with GOAL, Son was asked to name his five favorite players to watch in world football at the moment. He picked Barcelona teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, former Spurs teammate Harry Kane, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, and Los Blancos duo Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Yamal has been fabulous for La Blaugrana this season, recording 12 goals and 17 assists in 37 appearances across competitions. Salah has scored an incredible 32 goals and provided 22 assists in 42 games for the Reds and leads the Premier League's scoring charts.

Harry Kane, who enjoyed a fruitful partnership with Son at Spurs, has recorded 32 goals and 11 assists in 36 games for Bayern. Bellingham has scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists in 36 games for Los Blancos. Mbappe, who is Son's favorite player to watch in the world currently, has scored 28 goals and provided four assists in 41 appearances.

Ad

Son has enjoyed a respectable season for Spurs, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists in 38 games. The South Korean star is contracted to the north London club until the summer of 2026.

Atletico Madrid manager hails Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti ahead of UEFA Champions League clash

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone hailed Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti ahead of their sides' clash in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Los Blancos head into the game with a narrow advantage after defeating their cross-town rivals 2-1 in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu eight days ago.

Ad

Before the second leg, Simeone seemed to cede that the Italian was the superior tactician. He said (via Get Spanish Football News):

“I spent a lot of time in Italy, he was born in Italy. The reasons are basic and based on experiences in Italian football. It’s clear that Ancelotti is much better than me.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Real Madrid are the reigning champions of Europe and Spain, and as the campaign heads into its closing stages, they remain in the chase for both titles. Carlo Ancelotti is in his second stint as the Los Blancos boss, having returned to the side from Everton in the summer of 2021.

Ancelotti has maintained a ruthless winning machine, averaging 2.27 points per game from his 218 games in charge of the side. His contract with the Spanish giants runs until the summer of 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback