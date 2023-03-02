Tottenham star Son Heung-min shares snaps from Calvin Klein photoshoot as social media post goes viral

Tottenham Hotspur sensation Son Heung-min recently turned up the heat with his new photoshoot for Calvin Klein underwear. The 30-year-old striker put his underwhelming season behind him as he showcased his physique, drawing over a million likes within a few hours of the shoot.

Fans were certainly feeling the heat as they took to the comments to gush over Son's toned torso in a range of poses. While fans loved the steamy snaps, some of Son's Tottenham teammates couldn't resist poking fun at him, according to The Sun.

Centre-back Cristian Romero joked that the pictures were 100% photoshopped, while new signing Pedro Porro responded with 'ice-cold' emojis. Son's South Korean compatriot Hwang Hee-Chan couldn't contain his excitement, responding with the 'dollar signs for eyes' emoji. Even Tottenham's on-loan full-back, Sergio Reguilon, seemed speechless, stating "no words..." on social media.

Son's photoshoot isn't his first foray into modeling for Calvin Klein. However, fans will be hoping that he can take some inspiration from his latest shoot and bring some of that red-hot form onto the pitch. Despite being the joint-winner of last season's Golden Boot, Son has only managed to score five goals from 23 appearances this season. This has seen him on the bench in recent games.

Nonetheless, with his recent photoshoot, it seems that the South Korean star is ready to heat things up once again.

Lucas Moura's demands revealed as the winger is set to leave Tottenham Hotspur

Lucas Moura is making headlines in Brazil as reports suggest that the Tottenham winger is demanding a staggering fee from interested clubs this summer. Despite being set to leave Spurs as a free agent when his contract expires, the Brazilian has surprised many with his demands.

According to GOAL Brazil (via Daily Mail), Moura believes this could be his last opportunity to secure a lucrative deal. He is therefore seeking a three-year contract. However, the player is not stopping there. He is also said to be asking for an £8.8 million signing-on fee, as well as his agent's commission to be spread across the duration of his contract.

Despite the demands, it seems that there are still several clubs interested in the 30-year-old. Offers are reportedly coming from the Premier League, MLS, Italy, and Qatar. While Lucas is said to prefer a move to England or Italy, he is open to considering offers from America or Qatar as long as they meet his financial expectations.

