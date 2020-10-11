Tottenham striker Harry Kane suffers an injury during training while on international duty 

Harry Kane's involvement in England's Nations League fixture on Sunday against Belgium is in major doubt after he suffered an injury scare during training.

The 27-year-old felt some tightness in his muscles after the Saturday evening training session. That also makes him a doubtful starter in Spurs clash with West Ham United next week.

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world, and his importance to both England and Tottenham cannot be stated enough. But the former Leicester City man has become increasingly injury-prone in recent years.

Last season, he missed over three months of the campaign with a hamstring injury. Given the congested nature of this season's fixtures, Jose Mourinho and Gareth Southgate traded barbs over the striker's game-management.

With this latest injury scare, Tottenham reportedly asked England to release Harry Kane for assessment, but the plea was rejected, and the striker remains with the Three Lions squad at the moment.

If he is unfit to play against Belgium, Harry Kane's spot as the focal point of England's attack could go to Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The Everton man is currently the hottest striker in England as he marked his international debut with a goal.

Harry Kane is the chief source of goals for club and country

Harry Kane is a chief source of goals for both Tottenham and England.

Harry Kane has been a consistent goalscorer for the best part of the last six years, which has led to increased responsibilities on his shoulders.

Advertisement

Both England and Tottenham are dependent on Kane for most of their goals. While the 27-year-old might be up to the task, there is only so much that he can do without breaking down.

Kane's injury record in recent years leaves a lot to be desired, and in his absence, neither England nor Tottenham have anybody who scores with nearly as much consistency as he does.

The increased workload has consequently taken a toll on Harry Kane's body. But recent developments seem to suggest that this problem could be sorted out by both his club and country.

"He has a nickname here in Portugal - ‘Vinigoal’!"



🇵🇹 🎙️ We get the low-down on Carlos Vinicius from Tiago Peres Costa of Sport TV in Portugal... #THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 11, 2020

The current form of Calvert-Lewin as well as that of Danny Ings suggests that they could make the step up during Harry Kane's absence.

Tottenham also recently completed the signing of Vinicus who top-scored in the Portuguese Primeira Liga last season. That should also ease some of the goalscoring pressure on Kane in club football.